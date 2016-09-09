IndiaFirst seeks tieups with unconventional channels

IndiaFirst Life Insurance is exploring new ways to get closer to its target customer by partnering with unconventional channels for its micro-insurance products.“We are in talks with a few entities who can sell our micro-insurance products. Not all are necessarily financial institutions or banks. Any company that employs or deals with our target customer (who can save Rs 200 per month) can become a channel partner,” said R M Vishakha, MD and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.According to Vishakha, a beauty salon, or a retail chain, or even a taxi service, which employs people falling under the target group, can potentially be a channel partner.It can also be institutions that deal with their customers like micro-finance institutions and common service centres, she added.Further, to expand its micro-insurance market, IndiaFirst is also trying to lower the premium cost by cutting management costs with the help of technology.“If a micro-insurance product like Simple Benefit uses manual processes, physical centres and physical money transferring mechanism, the minimum viable premium should be Rs 6,000 per annum, or Rs 500 per month.“To bring down the premium cost, we have tied up with IFMR to sell this product through their Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services. The premium of this product being sold through IFMR channel is as low as Rs 2,400 per annum (or Rs 200 per month),” said Vishakha. Simple Benefit is a non-linked, individual, participating endowment plan.IndiaFirst is also selling its micro-insurance product Shubh Labh — a non-linked, non-participating, variable insurance plan — via common service centres (CSC). It has 56 per cent market share among life insurers using the CSC channel for new business. In the ongoing financial year, its market share further improved to 69 per cent, claimed the insurer. IndiaFirst is using the service of 10,000 licensed village-level entrepreneurs to sell Shubh Labh.IndiaFirst also hopes Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana to do well this year after the government introduced a 45-day waiting period. In the first year, the industry had suffered considerable losses on the scheme. IndiaFirst saw claims ratio of 97 per cent, and almost 30 per cent of the claims were made within 45 days of commencement.“The scheme did not have any exclusions or declaration of good health. Normally, life insurers guard against anti-selection and death before inception, but the scheme did not have ways to ensure this and we were prepared for the losses,” said Vishakha.