India: work in progress

The fact that India is the brightest spot, in an otherwise uncertain world economy, is not by chance. Credit must go to the Narendra Modi-led government that has shown firm decisiveness in its endeavours, whether in the smart political manoeuvres to get the crucial GST bill passed through in parliament or in ushering in new-age initiatives like Digital India and several others under the financial inclusion drive to take India to the next growth frontier.



Perhaps one of the biggest impacts has been its efforts to boost inclusive growth, where the JAM (Jan Dhan accounts-Aadhaar-Mobile governance) trinity initiative is driving financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, witnessed in the big success of Direct Benefit Transfers, where subsidies have been transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. There has been a three-fold rise in the number of beneficiaries and a 10-fold jump in the amount transferred over the last three years. This is mostly in LPG transfers, as 73 per cent of households in India now use LPG. Such efforts have received a resounding vote of approval from the people as reflected in the consolidation of political gains made by the BJP, most recently in the thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



At the same time the government has undertaken various structural reforms over the past three years, most of which have been geared towards improving the ease of doing business, whether in the areas of taxation (e-assessments almost becoming a norm), unhinging business from bureaucratic controls by moving to a single-window mechanism, or moving towards more digitisation, to make it time-bound and less expensive. The government’s other bold initiative was demonetisation, which was mainly to tackle the problem of black money as well as bringing the informal sector into the organised fold, through a concerted effort to push digitisation. There were initial bottlenecks, no doubt, especially those spheres where cash-dependency was high. But somehow, it received an almost unanimous approval from the people, notwithstanding the initial apprehensions and long queues at ATMs as it seemed to have struck the right chord with the people’s mood.



However, demand that was slowly coming back to recovery mode following a good monsoon and pay hikes announced as a part of Seventh Pay Comm ission, received a jolt from demonetisation. The recovery was postponed by about 4-6 months, as reflected in the quarterly results that followed. But as we enter the new fiscal, the after-effects of demonetisation are more or less over. The pent-up demand is already back, particularly witnessed in auto and consumer durables, with other sectors gradually following suit. This together with the rural income boost from rabi crops and govt. thrust on infrastructure spending will hopefully lead to a growth recovery and help the private sector step up underutilised capacities.



However, things are not all hunky-dory, especially on the job front. Despite taking up initiatives like Make In India to create more jobs, results have fallen short of expectations. No doubt, FDI inflows have swell­ed, touching $43 billion last fiscal, the most in a single year, and about $100 billion since the Make In India launch, the off-take in actual projects and jobs has been very few. In fact, FDI in the focus areas like electronics and automobiles have witnessed a drop of 36-38% vis­-à-vis 26% rise in services and a four-fold jump in telecom.



As job creation is paramount, it is crucial that the government has rightly identified agriculture as a major focus area, which still employs more than half of the workforce, with many more dependent on it. It has launched some new schemes like e-NAM — electronic National Agric ultural Market, an online agricultural marketing portal – and tweaked and improvised some existing ones, to focus on irrigation projects to tackle droughts. About 365 mandis across 12 states, out of the targeted 585, are integrated with e-NAM, from only 23 mandis a year ago. But the progress has been slow in most other areas.



Despite a judicious policy-mix, timely implementation remains a big problem area. While some have brought tangible benefits, others are ‘work in progress’. But optimism has not wavered, and the reason is the purposeful nature of this government. One is hopeful that the initiatives taken up by the government will reach their rightful destination under the leadership of our Prime Mini­ster. But for that, states also need to play a big part, as it is the states, where the actual game is played out.



(The writer is director, JK Organisation)



