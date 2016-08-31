India, US eye $500b in trade, to beef up defence ties

India and US sought closer trade, defence and energy cooperation as the two countries work to achieve their goal of expanding trade five-fold to $500 billion. US secretary of state John Kerry said that his country stands in strong partnership with India against terrorism and support New Delhi’s demand that Pakistan should providing sanctuary to terrorists operating from its soil.Kerry, who held discussions with Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj under the aegis of the strategic and commercial dialogue (S&CD), said he had spoken to Pakistan’s prime minister Nawaz Sharif and army chief General Raheel Sharif in an effort to persuade that country from supporting terrorist groups.Terrorism emanating from Pakistan figured prominently in the talks between Kerry and Swaraj, who briefed him on the “continuing problem of cross-border terrorism” that India faces.At a joint press briefing with Kerry after the S&CD, Swaraj said: “We reaffirmed the urgent necessity for Pakistan to dismantle safe havens for terrorists and criminal networks, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and D- Company.”“Secretary Kerry and I also agreed on the need for Pakistan to do more to bring the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice quickly,” Swaraj said. On his part, Kerry said he had made it “very clear that United States stands in strong partnership with India against all terrorism, no matter from where it comes and what form it takes. As I said there are no good terrorists or bad terrorists. Terrorism is terrorism.”“I think it is crystal clear that US and India are exactly of similar mind with respect to the issue of terror and the need to not only prevent it, but also to bring those to justice who perpetrate it,” he said.The two countries have agreed to boost counter-terrorism cooperation by enhancing intelligence sharing, screening of terrorists and exchange of information on known or suspected terrorists.Separately, India and US have also agreed to add travel and tourism sector to the strategic and commercial dialogue while American tech experts will frequent this country to interact with startups. “We agreed to make a new addition to existing work streams under the S&CD on partnership in the travel and tourism sector,” commerce minister Nirmala Seetharaman and US commerce secretary Penny Pritzker said in a joint statement.“Both sides recognise the huge potential for engagement in advancing bilateral trade in travel and tourism services and it was agreed to observe 2017 as the travel and tourism partnership year,” the joint statement said.Claiming that Indians were major “beneficiaries” of US visa, Pritzker said about 69 per cent of US H1B visas and 30 per cent of all L1 visas were issued to people from India. She said changes that have been made towards H1B and L1 visa applications are not focused on Indian nationals. However, she said, “Given the concerns expressed by Indian industry, I committed to minister (Nirmala) Sitharaman to look into this and report back.”The cooperation in the areas of best practices in tourism administration and marketing, public-private partnerships, diversification of travel and tourism expertise, niche markets and promotional activities are likely to benefit both the countries, the joint statement said.Commercial dialogue also included business cooperation in renewable energy, defence, smart city project, innovation and entrepreneurship.Both countries agreed on a programme entitled ‘Silicon Valley comes to India’, under which experts from the US will come to India to interact with startups and provide the required momentum to the Indian entrepreneurial eco-system.“We had a fruitful and productive meeting at the second strategic and commercial dialogue (S&CD) meeting,” Seetharaman said. Ties between the US and India have never been stronger before as reflected by unprecedented commercial cooperation, high levels of bilateral trade and highest ever FDI inflows to India in 2015-16 from the US, she said.Both Seetharaman and Pritzker held discussions with the US and Indian CEOs led by Dave Cote and Cyrus Mistry.India’s directorate general of supplies and disposal (DGS&D), which recently launched a portal e-market place (GeM) to deal with government procurement, will discuss with its counterpart agency in the US to look at best practices followed there on government procurement.Both countries also agreed to focus on small and medium enterprises to create a platform for sharing of best practices and technology so that issues of finance and market access are addressed. This will promote integration of SMEs into the global value chains.Work streams relating to infrastructure collaboration and smart cities, ease of doing business, innovation and entrepreneurship were also reviewed at the meeting.It was agreed that the USTDA would collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government for facilitating an integrated master plan development.India and the US agreed to co-host the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, which will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, educators, government officials and business representatives from around the world, creating new opportunities for investments, partnerships and collaborations, the statement said.