India, UK need to cooperate more on counter-terrorism: Prez

India and the United Kingdom need to cooperate more on countering terrorism which is the "biggest menace" to world peace and tranquillity, President Pranab Mukherjee has said. Talking to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who called on him last evening, the President said India sees the UK as a key partner in its growth and economy.



"India would encourage more companies from the UK to partner in its national programmes like Make in India, Skill India, Digital India etc," the President was quoted as saying by the Rashtrapati Bhawan spokesman in a statement today.



"Terrorism is the biggest menace to world peace and tranquillity. It is a scourge that knows no territorial or ideological boundaries. "India and UK need to cooperate more on counter -terrorism. The international community must show determination in fighting against terrorism," he said.



The President also stressed that there was an immense scope to further enhance trade exchanges both in goods and services between the two countries. Bilateral trade between India and the UK in goods stood at USD 14 billion in 2015-16.



Welcoming the UK Prime Minister, Mukherjee expressed happiness that she has chosen India for her first bilateral visit outside the European Union and said both the countries share common prospective on many international issues.



"There is strong economic and financial engagement, growing defence and international security partnership and close people to people linkages. India appreciates the UK’s support for its candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council," he said.



May warmly reciprocated the President's sentiments and said that her visit reflects the strength of the relationship as well as UK's keenness to build for the future.



There were many existing opportunities in terms of mutual investment and trade. The UK is looking to forge a key bilateral partnership with India which would be to the advantage of both sides, the spokesman said quoting the British Prime Minister.



