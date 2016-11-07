LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

India, UK can leverage tech prowess for new opportunities: PM

By PTI Nov 07 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Underlining economic challenges in the current global environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India and the UK can leverage technological prowess to create new opportunities, while seeking investments in defence, manufacturing and aerospace sectors.

Speaking at the India-UK Tech Summit, Modi showcased his government's initiatives in sectors like smart cities, startups and digital economy as he sought enhanced engagement with Britain.

"Together, we can create a vibrant and thriving environment for new commercial applications with breakthrough technologies," he said at the event, also attended by visiting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Modi further said that both countries face numerous economic challenges in the current global environment which directly affect trade and commerce. "But I am confident that together we can leverage our scientific strengths and technological prowess to create new opportunities," he added.

India, he said, is now the fastest growing large economy with the most open investment climate. "We also expect 'Make in India' to be a key sector of bilateral engagement. Advanced manufacturing is a special endeavor under this programme. The UK as a leading player can benefit from our liberal FDI policies in defence manufacturing, aerospace and electronics engineering," the Prime Minister said.

He said India's vast traditional knowledge base can be coupled with UK's modern scientific investigation to provide a holistic approach to preventive healthcare. "This can help address some of the modern lifestyle diseases that we face."

The Prime Minister said even though the quantum of bilateral trade has remained at the same level for the past five years, investments in both directions have been robust.

India, he said, is the third largest investor in the UK, and Britain is the largest G20 investor in India. Both countries support large numbers of jobs in each other's economies.

Modi said the 'Smart City' mission aims to integrate digital technology into rapidly urbanising environment and there is already a high level of interest from the UK in projects in Pune, Amaravati and Indore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Satisfied man
    For his fourth budget this year, Jaitley would have good numbers to quote

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley would be lucky a third time for having achieved on key macro-economic parameters in his successive budgets.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The footprints of times gone by

In northern Tanzania, near Engare Sero, is the largest ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter