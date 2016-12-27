India to rework tax treaties to curb round-tripping of funds

In a bid to curb round tripping of funds and prevent treaty shopping from becoming a vehicle for getting increased foreign direct investment flows into the country, the government is set to expand the scope of its plan to renegotiate international tax treaties that provide investors opportunity to escape the tax net by virtue of favourable bilateral arrangements. On the list are countries such as Singapore, the Netherlands and UAE where third country investments into India have seen a spurt following agreements that allow investors to get away without paying any tax in either the home or source country.



“We are already in discussion with Singapore for revising the tax treaty. We cannot give a deadline for conclusion of the negotiation at this point of time but it will happen shortly. The tax agreement with other countries where investors could be misusing some of the provisions of the treaty to evade tax would also be revised,” an official said.



As per the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) existing in case of tax arrangements with Mauritius and Cyprus, investors could get away without paying any tax in either the source or destination countries. This actually resulted in Mauritius becoming the top source of FDI into the country with several third country investments being routed through the island country. Cyprus also remained a popular tax heaven and the eighth biggest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) to India.



The changes now prevent black money coming to the country in the garb of FDI, tax evasion and round-tripping of funds. Industry experts have already said that revision of Mauritius and Cyprus treaties has already resulted in India-bound investments now getting re-routed from other tax-friendly jurisdictions. It is in this context that the process of re-negotiating the bilateral tax treaty with Singapore has been accelerated.



India has asked the Netherlands to resume negotiations on amending their bilateral tax treaty to curb misuse. The Dutch tax treaty, which allows exemption from capital gains and a lower rate of tax on dividends, has led to the proliferation of holding company structures.



The Netherlands has been in global focus due to tax practices known as the Dutch Sandwich — a multiple-layered holding company structure that has helped companies avoid taxes or pay minimal taxes in any jurisdiction.



In all the tax treaty renegotiations, the effort of the Indian government is to introduce a limitation of benefit (LOB) clause that prevents fly-by-night operators from misusing bilateral tax treaties for short-term gains. The LOB clause limits treaty benefits to those who meet certain conditions including those related to business, residency and investment commitments of the entity seeking benefit of a DTAA.



Singapore and Mauritius are the two main sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) coming to India. The two countries accounted for $17 billion or almost 58 per cent of the total $29.4 billion India received in FDI during April-December 2015. In the financial year ending March 2016, Singapore overtook Mauritius ($8.3 billion) and reported highest FDI inflow ($13.6 billion) into India. Experts delinked higher investment from Singapore from revised treaty with Mauritius.



