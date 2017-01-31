India readies budget to soothe voters after PM's shock cash crunch

Expectations are sky high on what Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will provide to common man and big business alike to help calm nerves after the government’s stunning decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 bank notes.



Jaitley’s budget presentation on Wednesday, which is likely to be the most testing of his tenure, will take place only days before crucial state elections in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has gone on record to say that if the opposition wants to label the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a referendum on demonetisations, his party was ready to accept the challenge.



There are predictions that India’s growth rate will take a hit as a result of demonetisation. More importantly, it has been known to have adversely affected people in the hinterland.



Reuters adds: The 2017/18 budget comes less than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency bills. According to one survey, a third of people say their incomes have fallen, with nearly a tenth saying they are much worse off.



Judging how quickly the economy will recover is a tough call, making Jaitley's revenue projections a shot in the dark.



A delay in the launch of a new national sales tax has added to the uncertainty. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is expected to improve tax compliance and check evasion, but the union and state governments have yet to work out its details.



Officials say Jaitley’s fourth budget will likely offer modest tax concessions and ramp up spending to ease the pain caused by Modi's decision in November to scrap 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in a bid to purge the cash-reliant economy of illicit "black money" and expose untaxed wealth. Paying for those giveaways may require Jaitley to slow the pace of fiscal tightening, officials said.



As well as buoying consumer spending, which contributes nearly 60 per cent to gross domestic product, sops to voters could also shore up BJP’s fortunes in the coming elections. The electoral outcome, particularly in the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, is being viewed by analysts as a mid-term "referendum" on Modi. If voters deliver a negative verdict on his cash clampdown, his chances of winning a second term in 2019 as prime minister would suffer.



Yet, even though the cash crunch has inflicted the most pain on the poor, Modi has said in his campaign speeches it would punish the venal rich. Bad economics may be good politics, say some analysts. “Indian politics is determined by intangible factors of voter perception and not necessarily just the tangible economic numbers,” said Shailesh Kumar, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group.



"For the Indian voter, demonetisation signals that Modi is trying, and is perhaps the only one doing something to address corruption."



DEBT-FUELLED SPENDING



Economists expect Jaitley to plan a union fiscal deficit of 3.3-3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017/18. That is higher than the 3 per cent pledged earlier but lower than 3.5 per cent that the government has budgeted for the current year to the end of March.



Federal revenues are expected to increase as a share of GDP by 0.5 per cent in the current fiscal year, thanks to incremental hikes in fuel duties. Ahead of the GST's expected launch from July 1, Jaitley may increase the service tax rate to bring it into line with the proposed standard rate under the new tax regime.



An income tax amnesty scheme launched after Modi's banknote ban is also likely to lift receipts, but officials are reluctant to say by how much. Similarly, expansion in the formal economy following demonetisation should widen the tax base.



"The new (financial) year is likely to be a year of direct tax buoyancy," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.



India, meanwhile, risks losing its status as the world's fastest-growing big economy to China. The International Monetary Fund this month cut its 2016/17 forecast by one percentage point to 6.6 per cent.



India's automobile sales saw their biggest monthly fall in 16 years in December, the first full calendar month after the note ban. Sales took the biggest hit in rural areas where cash transactions predominate.



CMIE, an economic think tank, fears a failure to revive consumer demand will leave growth languishing at about 6 per cent over the next five years, a marked slowdown from an average rate of 7.1 percent in the past three years.



"Government (spending) has a smaller role and can contain the damage only partially," said Mahesh Vyas, chief executive officer at CMIE.



