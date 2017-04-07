LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

India ranks 9th among 41 in corruption in business

By FC Bureau Apr 07 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
India ranks ninth among 41 countries in bribery and corrupt practices in businesses, according to the findings of a recent survey.

Nearly 78 per cent res­p­o­ndents queried in the cou­n­try said bribery and corrupt practices happen wid­ely in businesses, as per the EY Europe, Middle Ea­st, India and Africa fraud survey 2017.India ranks behind Ukraine, Cyp rus, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Kenya, South Africa and Hungary, in the perception survey.

The ranking has impr­o­ved marginally from the survey findings in 2015 when India was at the sixth position, owing to better re­g­ulatory scrutiny and emp­hasis on transparency and governance.

“The perception of fraud and corruption in corpor­a­te India has seen a marginal but positive shift, led by amplified regulatory scrutiny and emphasis on transpare ncy and governance,” said Arpinder Singh, EY India’s partner and national leader, fraud investigation & dispute services.

“But unethical behaviour at the workplace am­ong Gen Y has become a se­rious cause of concern,” he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Caution advised
    Cleaning up bank balance sheets must be more of a balancing act

    Surprisingly enough, the money policy committee headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel had not much to say on reviving credit grow

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: It is dermatome time

Time to pull the dermatome out. This surgical instrument is ...

Susan Visvanathan

Women of today

The idea that the metropolis defines behaviour and expectations is ...

Zehra Naqvi

Sanity breeds mundanity

Humans are creatures composed of contradictions. Desire and renunciation, memory ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter