India ranks 9th among 41 in corruption in business
Apr 07 2017 , New Delhi
Nearly 78 per cent respondents queried in the country said bribery and corrupt practices happen widely in businesses, as per the EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa fraud survey 2017.India ranks behind Ukraine, Cyp rus, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Kenya, South Africa and Hungary, in the perception survey.
The ranking has improved marginally from the survey findings in 2015 when India was at the sixth position, owing to better regulatory scrutiny and emphasis on transparency and governance.
“The perception of fraud and corruption in corporate India has seen a marginal but positive shift, led by amplified regulatory scrutiny and emphasis on transpare ncy and governance,” said Arpinder Singh, EY India’s partner and national leader, fraud investigation & dispute services.
“But unethical behaviour at the workplace among Gen Y has become a serious cause of concern,” he said.