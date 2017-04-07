India ranks 9th among 41 in corruption in business

India ranks ninth among 41 countries in bribery and corrupt practices in businesses, according to the findings of a recent survey.



Nearly 78 per cent res­p­o­ndents queried in the cou­n­try said bribery and corrupt practices happen wid­ely in businesses, as per the EY Europe, Middle Ea­st, India and Africa fraud survey 2017.India ranks behind Ukraine, Cyp rus, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Kenya, South Africa and Hungary, in the perception survey.



The ranking has impr­o­ved marginally from the survey findings in 2015 when India was at the sixth position, owing to better re­g­ulatory scrutiny and emp­hasis on transparency and governance.



“The perception of fraud and corruption in corpor­a­te India has seen a marginal but positive shift, led by amplified regulatory scrutiny and emphasis on transpare ncy and governance,” said Arpinder Singh, EY India’s partner and national leader, fraud investigation & dispute services.



“But unethical behaviour at the workplace am­ong Gen Y has become a se­rious cause of concern,” he said.



