India pushes for early Predator drone deal

With the surgical strike done and dusted for the time being and Pakistan continuing to push fidayeen ‘buddy pairs’ across the Line of Control, India’s vigil cannot slacken. In this heightened security environment, India is pushing for the closure of the Predator Guardian drone deal before the next US presidential election.



India’s request for the non-weaponised $2 billion 22 Predator Guardian drones made earlier this year is in an advanced stage of negotiations. The two sides hope to make enough progress so only administrative tasks remain by the time President Barack Obama leaves the office, government officials in New Delhi said.



Originally India sought to acquire the maritime patrol UAVs, but there is a possibility of enlarging the scope of the order to include the over land version. The 22 multimission General Atomics Guardian (a maritime variant of the Predator B) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Indian Navy (IN) via the foreign military sales (FMS) route were what India ordered in June. They are seen as a force multiplier in terms of maritime surveillance.



Reuters adds: “It is progressing well. The aim is to complete the main process in the next few months,” said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.



Prime minister Narendra Modi has built personal ties with Obama, whose signature foreign policy move has been a strategic pivot to Asia from the Middle East.



The US has dislodged Russia as the top arms supplier to India. New Delhi is also on the cusp of sealing a US nuclear reactor deal worth billions of dollars.



