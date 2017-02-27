India to plug into ‘lithium triangle’ to ease import

After the quest for coal and iron ore resources abroad, India has now begun aggressive hunt to secure lithium reserves globally to fuel its ambitious renewable energy and electric vehicle programmes. The country has made voluntary commitments to cut emissions as part of the global climate change dialogue, and access to lithium, which is entirely being imported now, would go a long way in realising these green goals.



Diplomatic sources said that India has initiated dialogues with the so called ‘lithium triangle’ — a group of countries comprising Chile, Argentina and Bolivia — that sits on the world’s largest lithium deposits and is seeking investments from Indian businesses to develop some large mines.



The roadmap for cooperation between Indian and La­t­in American state-owned and private sector mining entities could be finalised after the CELAC meeting in El Salvador in July.



“Bolivia, which has the wo­rld’s largest lithium deposits, has evinced interest on partnering with Indian companies for investments in mines that would also allow a portion of production to be brought back to the country. Similar arrangement is also being toyed with Chile and Argentina. We could expect a few agreements after the CELAC meeting,” the source said.



The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is a regional bloc that aims to unite, strengthen and promote the interests of Latin American and Caribbean states.



It’s meeting with an India focus later this year. The foc­us is two-pronged. It is looking at forging joint venture alliance for lithium mining as well as to enter into a lon­g-term contract for mineral import at concessional rate.



Latin America is a focus region for investments from India’s point of view, particularly in the area of pharmaceuticals and automobiles with the presence of few lar­ge entities. But mineral resources have largely remained untapped. Only 18 per cent of India’s investments in LAC are focused on raw material extraction.



“Though the previous experience of companies like Jindal Steel and Power in the region has not been go­od, a fresh start has now been made, which should en­courage firms to explore resources such as coal, iron ore, lithium, gold, etc,” said a mines ministry official.



For India, access to lithium would be important as it not only has use in solar projects, but also has wide defence usage. Besides, it would also aid the electric vehicle programme wherein the country targets to achi­eve 6-7 million sales of electric/hybrid vehicles by 2020. The solar power generation target is also set at a high of 100 gigawatt by 2022.



Countries including Argentina, Chile and Bolivia are members of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an initiative of prime minister Narendra Modi, which fosters south-south cooperation. It’s also expected to give India a preferential tre­atment. “The battery tec­h­n­o­logy is expected to be pred­ominantly based on lit­h­ium. So its requirement is enormous in the country,” said the mines ministry official.



Bolivia, a landlocked cou­ntry with vast reserves of natural gas, is largely depe­n­dent on natural gas and mineral exports. It is seeking Indian capital to invest in developing the country’s massive lithium deposits, which account for 60 per cent of the world’s reserves.



Estimates indicate that Bolivia has the world’s larg­est deposits of lithium in Salar de Uyuni. Some studies indicate that Salar de Uyuni has 140 million ton­nes of lithium. The Bolivian government is inviting expr­ession of interest from Indian companies to set up and operate a lithium carbonate plant in Salar de Uyuni.



Acres to lithium would also aid the country’s ‘make in India’ programme and clear road for setting up indigenous lithium ion battery manufacturing plants.



For now, 100 per cent of Li-ion batteries or cells are imported. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in portable electronic devices, solar power plants as well as electric vehicles due to their high energy density and high charge and discharge rate capabilities compared with other types of batteries su­ch as Ni-MH or Lead Acid.



