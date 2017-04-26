India plans oil-for-drugs barter deal with Venezuela

As part of its efforts to widen the oil import basket and look beyond the Gulf countries to meet its energy needs, India may start fresh negotiations with Venezuela to initiate an oil-for-medicine programme. It will address the issue of medicine shortage in cash-strapped Latin American nation while allowing domestic oil companies unrestricted supply of crude at competitive rates.



Venezuela is the fourth largest oil supplier to India with imports from that country standing at 23.6 million tonnes, estimated at worth about $7-8 billion out of total oil imports of 202.1 million tonnes in FY16. With the country importing almost 80 per cent of its oil needs, supply guarantees are extremely important.



Diplomatic sources said that oil-for-medicine deal has thus far been a non-starter because in the past Venezuela has favoured bilateral deals with Indian pharmaceutical companies rather than locking supplies of medicines with oil exports. This experience has not gone down well with Indian companies such as Novartis and Dr Reddys, who are now facing payment issues there. ​



But now with Venezuela facing severe shortage of medicines, India sees an opportunity re-start talks on oil-for-medicine deal. “The chances that India could start supplies of medicines to Venezuela have brightened as the Latin American country has now approached the United Nations for assistance in this regard. Rather than taking payment for drug supplies, it would be best to have an arrangement where this could be exchanged with oil supplies, while the Indian government could settle claims of pharma firms,” said the source.



Indian companies have been a major supplier of ​medicines to the Latin American country and enjoys acceptance in the Venezuelan market due to quality and competitive prices. However, for the last one year, supplies have completely dried up as companies are facing payment issues with outstanding rising sharply to over $ 100 million.



The country's second-largest player Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ​has ​bet heavily on Venezuela. But it had to write off $ 65 million in March quarter of 2016​ as payment was not coming through from the South American nation. Supplies of pharma products have almost remained negligible since then.



India's exports to Venezuela has also halved between April 2015 and February 2016 to $ 125.5 million between April-February 2016 period, compared with a year earlier. Most of that were pharmaceutical products. "​During talks with the Latin American country, suggestions have been given for a new payment mechanism that would allow the country to settle a portion of their debt with oil. However, this suggestion has not moved ahead so far. If this channel is opened up, normalcy in medicine supply could be restored quickly," another official source privy to the development said.



“They can import generics from India by simply increasing their shipment of crude oil to India by a few more tankers. They don’t need to pay in dollars, which they don’t have," the source added.



