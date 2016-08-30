India-Myanmar scale up ties in China's shadow

India and Myanmar have decided to elevate bilateral relations to a new level with partnership to bring about peace on borders, push up economic engagement and pursue trilateral road connectivity with Thailand and beyond.Talks between prime minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar’s president U Htin Kyaw on Monday also led to agreement on India’s full support in Myanmar’s internal peace and its evolution as a thriving democracy after decades of military rule.The Modi–U Htin Kyaw talks marked the fresh revival of relationship between the two South Asian neighbours, especially at a time when China has been attempting to assert its supremacy in the region.President U Htin Kyaw is on a four-day first overseas engagement after the Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy was elected to power in the first democratic elections earlier this March.Modi promised to extend support at “every step” of Myanmar’s journey in combating terrorism and insurgent activities in the region. Four agreements were signed to boost partnership in connectivity, medicines and renewable energy, apart from banking, agriculture and energy sectors.Appearing together, both made customary statements before newspersons at the Hyderabad House. “We recognised that our security interests are closely aligned. And we agreed on the need to remain sensitive to each other’s strategic interests and concerns,” Modi said with Htin Kyaw on his side.“To this end, the president and I agreed to work together for the safety and security of our people and actively cooperate to combat the common challenges of terrorism and insurgency in our region,” Modi added.India considers Myanmar as its strategic neighbour, sharing 1,640-km-long border spread across several North Eastern states, including militancy-infested Nagaland and Manipur. The subject of some Indian militant outfits having training camps in Myanmar seem to have figured at the bilateral summit talks between the two leaders.Affirming the commitment to take Indo-Myanmar relations to new heights, Modi said, “A bright future for Myanmar is not just your objective. It is also our aspiration.” Apart from agreeing to expanded pulses trade, the two sides hinted at drawing up a broader roadmap and an agenda for cooperation.Myanmar’s president reciprocated with the country’s commitment to strengthen ties with India.As per the agreements signed on Monday, construction and upgrading of 69 bridges and the Kalewa-Yargi road on the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project would be implemented immediately.Modi invoked Buddha and shared cultural ideals to drive home the immediate need to ensure peace and equality before law for all religions in the region.India also signaled that it was ready for larger economic cooperation with Myanmar beyond the $2 billion development assistance for infrastructure projects. The Kaladan project, port and waterway segment were scheduled for completion later this year while India committed to supply more power across the borders beyond Tamu in Myanmar.