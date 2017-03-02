India likely to impose 25% wheat import tax

The government will consider a proposal to increase import duty on wheat to prevent cheaper grain import and send a message to the farmers that it is serious about protecting their interests, as they are likely to start bringing their crops to mandis after the Holi festival on March 13.



The food ministry has agreed to raise the import duty to 25 per cent and the finance ministry will take a decision in this regard. The notification may be issued towards the end of this month and may be effective from April 1, sources said.



Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said last month that the Centre may impose import duty on wheat to protect the farmers amidst projections of a record output this year. On December 8, 2016, the government had scrapped the 10 per cent customs duty on wheat import to boost domestic availability and check rising retail prices. Within two months of doing away with customs duty, 30-40 lakh tonnes of wheat has been imported. More than 55 lakh tonnes of wheat has been imported during this financial year, the government said.



As the country is set to achieve record wheat production this year, the achievement is the combined result of farmers' hard work, favourable climate and India's agriculture scientists.



They have ensured that the country does not face any disease without which the feat could not have been possible.



The Karnal-based Indian institute of wheat and barley research has a dedicated center in Shimla to work on all aspects of wheat rust as its major mandate. The monitoring, timely forecasting and adoption of preventive strategies have kept India free from any major outbreak of wheat rust for last many decades.



Even a mild loss of 5



per cent by wheat rusts



can cause reduction of nearly 5 million tonnes worth Rs 8,000 crore as India is estimated to harvest a record 96.6 million tonnes this year, a government official said.



The agriculture ministry along with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has ensured that there was no ‘rust’ or ‘blast’ affect on the Indian crop this year. “Last year, there were reports of wheat blast in Bangladesh. So, we had advised West Bengal to ensure that no wheat is sown within certain kilometer range from the border,” an official said.



Wheat blast is one of the most fearsome and intractable wheat diseases in the recent decades caused by the fungus ‘Magnaporthe oryzae’. Blast directly strikes the wheat and can shrivel and deform the grain in less than a week. The fungus is physiologically and genetically complex therefore even after more than three decades scientists have not fully understood how it interacts with wheat or which genes in wheat confer durable resistance, according to Mexico’s International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).



A severe outbreak of blast in key wheat districts of southwestern Bangladesh was found in early 2016. Wheat blast requires concurrent heat and humidity to develop and is presently confined to areas that feature those conditions, particularly in south American countries. CIMMYT is studying to find out the origin of the Bangladesh wheat blast to determine if it infects only wheat or rice as well.



On the other hand, yellow rust found around Yamunanagar in Haryana two years back was immediately addressed by timely spray of pesticides and scientists were able to prevent it’s spread to other areas. Rust is spreading in different wheat growing regions in the recent past and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had issued alerts about the three diseases on February 3, this year.



