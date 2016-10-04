India keeps surgical strike option open

Surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) are here to stay as a deterrent to terrorism from across the border, and as an act of retribution, top government sources told this newspaper.



While earlier, after the government announced surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the border, it had said that no more military action was planned, the government has now decided to not just keep an eye on militant launchpads and camps operating close to the LoC, but to target and destroy them if India is targetted.



Uri then, rather than being an isolated act of both preventive and retributive action, seems to be the beginning of a major shift in India’s policy and practice of dealing with terror. Security forces will, of course, continue to maintain the “element of surprise” in all future strikes.



The decision to keep the option of possible surgical strikes to target militants open was taken during a series of meetings held between prime minister, home minster, defence minister and the national security advisor following the demolition of at least seven militant launch pads across the LoC late night on September 28.



The security forces, sources said, have been directed to work on preparing adequate infrastructure close to the LoC from where such operations can be launched at a short notice as and when the need arises. A unit of the Special Forces is likely to be stationed permanently in the region keeping in view the prevailing volatile security situation in the region.



“The surgical strikes carried out on Wednesday night will definitely not be an isolated incident. Possibility of such operations in future cannot be ruled out. If terrorists carry out a strike here, our security forces will hit back with greater intensity. The timing and place of retaliation will be part of a detailed strategy so that the surprise element remains,” a senior security official said.



The Centre’s tactical thinking in keeping the option of striking at the terror launch pads operating close to the LoC open is that it acts as a deterrent to ensure that militants don't strike at vital installations in the region and helps check infiltration. Following the Uri incident and anticipating India's response, Pakistan’s ISI had moved at least five to six terror camps.



