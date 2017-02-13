LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

India Inc's FDI overseas down 57% to $1.82 bn

By PTI Feb 13 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Direct investments made overseas by Indian companies declined 57.3 per cent to USD 1.82 billion last month, the Reserve Bank data showed today.

The investments made in January 2016 amounted to USD 4.25 billion. It also lower from December's USD 2.49 billion. Of the total overseas direct investment of USD 1.82 billion, USD 246.37 million came in the form of equity money; USD 483.78 million through loans.

While the rest of USD 1.09 billion was the guarantee issued by the Indian firms in their foreign units.

Among a few major investors, Bharat Petrosources invested USD 721.42 million in four tranches in joint venture and wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and Singapore.

Intas Pharmaceuticals invested USD 344.35 million in its fully owned unit in the UK, while ONGC Videsh put in a total of USD 52.59 million in four different joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam.

Reliance Industries invested USD 40 million in its wholly owned energy services unit in Singapore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A flying start
    Indian space technology must now begin cultivating industry collaborations

    The Indian space establishment is all set to carve out a piece of history for itself.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Cat's paw which failed to deliver

A confidential note prepared by Pandit Nehru's private secretary Dwarkanath ...

Sachin Shridhar

The weak and the dirty

Politics is a common loathing of the middle class. Politicians ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Because we can, should we?

Just as god sent prophets to warn the people of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter