India Inc overseas direct investment dip 29% to $2.11b in October

By PTI Nov 15 2016 , Mumbai

Indian firms made direct investment of $ 2.11 billion in October, down 39.34 per cent from a year earlier, Reserve Bank data showed.

The overseas direct investment by the local firms stood at $ 3.47 billion in October 2015.

For month-on-month comparison, the Indian firms had made an investment of $ 2.48 billion in September 2016.

The investments in October were comprised of equity worth $ 1.51 billion, loan of $ 187.96 million and rest of $ 407.43 million were in the form of guarantee issued.

The major investments made overseas by the Indian firms included $ 622.01 million by Indian Oil Corporation in is wholly-owned subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Singapore.

Tata Communications invested $ 165.86 million in a fully owned unit in Singapore while Fortis Healthcare put in $ 133.63 million in a joint-venture firm in Mauritius.

RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on online reporting by the agency banks.

