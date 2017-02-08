India headed for record wheat harvest

India may harvest the highest-ever wheat this year buoyed by higher acreage and excellent climatic conditions so far, but farmers in the largest producing state of Uttar Pradesh will have to depend on private traders to sell their produce as the centre is unlikely to increase procurement, fearing reduction in availability in the open market.



Since the area is almost 32 million hectares, all-India production is expected to be at least 96 million tonnes even if the average yield is assumed at 3 tonnes per hectare, deputy director general (crops) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research J S Sandhu told Financial Chronicle in an interview on Tuesday.



India had a record wheat harvest of 95.9 million tonnes in 2014-15 when the yield also reached an all time high of 3.15 tonne a hectare.



This year the government enhanced MSP for wheat to Rs 1,625 per quintal from Rs 1,525 per quintal last year



Sandhu, who is also a former agriculture commissioner, said: “We are expecting a wonderful crop. There is no pest or disease reported from any part and the weather is so far very favourable.” However, the temperature in the next 40 days is very crucial to determine the yield, he added.



Wheat is mainly grown in the north and north-western region as well as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.



The total area under wheat this year has reached 31.78 million hectares as of February 3, 2017 as against 29.72 million hectares in the year-ago period, according to agriculture ministry data. However, some states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have not updated their data since mid-January.



Uttar Pradesh will get the benefit of early sowing as it adds to the productivity of the crop, Sandhu said. Farmers in the state have planted wheat in 10.05 million hectares as of January 14, 2017 as against 9.49 million hectares in the year-ago period, data show. The five year average of total area under wheat in Uttar Pradesh is 9.76 million hectares.



There is an estimate that UP may produce more than 30 million tonnes of wheat this year. The agriculture ministry is expected to release the wheat production estimate for the country next week. The production was 93.5 million tonnes in 2015-16.



A bumper output will put pressure on the government to buy more than last year to maintain the price level in the market, officials said. However, considering the risk involved in over procurement that could lead to scarcity in the open market, the Centre may limit its procurement to about 30 million tonnes.



The food ministry has convened a meeting of the state food secretaries on February 15 to arrive at the wheat procurement estimate for this year’s crop. The centre could buy 22.96 million tonnes of wheat against the target of 30.5 million tonnes last year.



Uttar Pradesh had contributed only 7,97,000 tonnes of wheat to FCI’s central pool though it had fixed a target of 3.5 million tonnes last year.



“The purchase of wheat in UP has never been encouraging. The main reason for this is no encouragement by the centre which gets its annual requirement (for PDS) mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh,” an official said.



There was a liberal approach taken in 2012-13, when wheat procurement reached a record 37.92 million tonnes causing headache for officials in FCI and food ministry to dispose of the grain, he added. The centre is also reluctant to buy more grain as it creates shortage in the open market and adds to price rise, he said.



Most of the big corporates like ITC, Cargill, Bunge and Parle purchase wheat from UP as prices normally rule lower than the minimum support price when the crop arrives in the market from April. The state government’s procurement system is not as robust as it is in Punjab and Haryana where nearly 100 per cent of the production is purchased by the government.



Uttar Pradesh requires 5.36 million tonnes of wheat to meet the requirements under the national food security law, but has a poor track record in procurement and finally depends on the centre’s allocation for the PDS requirement. UP had purchased 2.27 million tonnes in 2015-16, only 6,28,000 tonnes in 2014-15, 6,83,000 tonnes in 2013-14 and 5.06 million tonnes in 2012-13.



Wheat yields in largely irrigated growing areas of the north (Punjab, Haryana and Western UP) are above 4.5 tonnes per hectare, while the productivity in central and western states (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh) are relatively low, that is between 1.5 tonnes and 2.8 tonnes per hectare due to lack of assured irrigation facilities, United States Department of Agriculture data show.



Of the normal area of 30 million hectares under wheat cultivation grown during winter season, about 10-12 million hectares are prone to terminal heat stress. A one-degree celsius rise in temperature during the growing season can result in a 3to7 per cent decrease in yield.



prabhudatta.m@mydigitalfc.com



