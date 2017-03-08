India has highest Bribery rate in Asia Pacific

India has got the dubious distinction of having the highest bribery rate in the Asia Pacific, with a survey showing on Tuesday that more than two-thirds of Indians had to pay 'tea money' or fork out other forms of bribe to get public services.



The survey, conducted by international anti-graft rights group Transparency International, found 69 per cent in India as saying they had to pay a bribe, followed by 65 per cent in Vietnam. China was much lower at 26 per cent while the same for Pakistan was 40 per cent.



Japan had the lowest incidence of bribery — at 0.2 per cent. South Korea also fared well at a mere 3 per cent. However, it is China which seems to have seen the highest increase, with 73 per cent in the survey saying the bribery has gone up in their country over the past year while India comes in at seventh place (41 per cent) — higher than countries like Pakistan, Australia, Japan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



In the survey of more than 20,000 people in 16 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region, an estimated 900 million said they had to pay a bribe at least once in the past one year. The police topped the list of public services most often demanding a bribe while 38 per cent of the poorest surveyed said they paid a bribe, which is the highest proportion of any income group.



The survey asked people how often they had to pay a bribe, give a gift, or do a favour, including for the police, judge or court officials, teachers, hospital staff or a government official for getting some documents or services. “Governments must do more to deliver on their anti-corruption commitments. It’s time to stop talking and act. Millions of people are forced to pay bribes for public services and it is the poor who are most vulnerable,” said Jose Ugaz, chair of Transparency International.



The results show that lawmakers across the region need to do much more to support whistleblowers and governments must keep promises to combat corruption, including their commitments to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, Transparency International said.



Ugaz further added that “without proper law enforcement corruption thrives. Bribery is not a small crime, it takes food off the table, it prevents education, it impedes proper healthcare and ultimately it can kill”. As part of a regional series for the Global Corruption Barometer, Transparency International spoke to nearly 22,000 people about their recent experiences with corruption in 16 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region.



Religious leaders not immune



Religious leaders in India do not enjoy immunity from the corruption tag with a survey showing that 71 per cent people see 'some or all of them' as corrupt, though police tops the chart at 85 per cent. In the survey, only 14 per cent Indians said none of the religious leaders were involved in corruption, while another 15 per cent did not know about their corrupt practices. Across the Asia Pacific region, religious leaders fared much better with less than one in five saying that they were “highly corrupt”.



Police was followed by the government officials (84 per cent), business executives (79 per cent), local councillors (78 per cent) and MPs (76 per cent) as the five most corrupt categories, while tax officials came at sixth place (74 per cent) and religious leaders at the seventh. Judges and magistrates fared relatively better (66 per cent), followed by the top government offices at 59 per cent on whether 'some of them, most of them or all of them' were involved in corruption.



