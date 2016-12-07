India eyes crude oil discount of $4-5 per barrel from Opec

India is all set to haggle with Opec. Even as the global oil cartel sought to allay India’s concerns that its decision to cut oil production will ensure price stability and future supply guarantees, New Delhi is set to bargain heavily to get discount on crude oil that it sources from the oil cartel once prices start rising and cross the $60 mark.



Sources privy to the development said that India has sought “reasonable and responsible” oil pricing from the Opec and has said in clear terms that crude oil discounts should not only be reserved for American and European markets, but should also be offered to India, especially when prices are expected to rise due to the Opec decision. While Opec offers discount on its crude sold to EU and the US, it seeks it at full price to countries like India and Japan in what is called Asian premium.



The cartel has been reluctant to offer discount on long-term price benchmarks to India and has offered other incentive like increase in credit period and concessions on shipping if country’s refiners raise volumes.



India gets crude oil from Opec at official selling prices without any discount on long-term price benchma­rks. But with the sector ste­a­dily shifting from being a sell­ers’ market to a buyers’ market and India becoming the third largest oil importer, we would use the opportunity to seek better pricing from Opec together with discou­n­ts,” said a government offici­al, not wanting to be named.



Opec secretary general Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo on Monday said the cartel’s pact to cut production would benefit India in medium to long-term, as it would guarantee future supplies without volatility in prices.



Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, expressed concern at Opec production cuts, as it would result in higher oil prices rates and risk the country’s growth trajectory. The move to seek discount on crude would be taken up once the benchmark crude oil prices cross the $60 mark.



The expectation is that Opec’s decision to slash 1.2 million barrels per day of pr­o­duction from January, co­uld take oil prices over $60. Already, they have jumped to over $52 a barrel mark. As India imports 80 per cent of its oil requirements, a spike in prices not only results in sharp increase in oil import bill, but also upsets government finances.



“India has better bargaining capacity now with the country already surpassing China in terms of oil demand. Even Opec has projected that emerging and developing economies in Asia are likely to make up 70 per cent of demand growth that will take up oil production to 110 mbpd by 2040,” he said.



For India, a crude oil discount of even $4-5 a barrel would mean big savings as each dollar increase in price of crude adds $1 billion to its import bill. Higher import also puts pressure on the rupee, whi­ch in turn impacts the billing for oil. It is estimated that every rupee fall against dollar raise import bill by Rs 1,200 crore.



Oil imports will also become tricky for the government in case of a spike in prices, as the country’s consumption is growing steadily while domestic production is falling. India’s consumption has grown from 88.5 mt in April-September of FY16 to 96.7 mt in the same period of FY17. But local production in the six-month period has fallen to 18.1mt from 18.7 mt in the previous year.



Another reason for concern is rising import dependency. While officials maintain India’s import dependency is around 75 per cent, the ground reality is different. According to official data, import dependency has risen from 80 per cent in April-September of FY16, to 81.9 per cent in FY17.



