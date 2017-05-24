India extracts revenge for beheadings

India on Tuesday said that it has delivered punishing blows to the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) by damaging its posts, which were aiding infiltrators in the Naushera sector of J&K. The destruction caused by the Indian Army was described as “punitive fire assault” to proactively dominate the de facto border.



India said the first assault was in retaliation to Pakistan Army’s support to armed infiltrators by engaging Indian Army troops from pillboxes closer to the LoC.



The Indian Army said the locations aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed to deny advantage to extremists, resulting in curbing infiltration attempts.



The army also for the first time released video of a fire assault in the Naushera sector on the Pakistani posts on May 10. The video shows some structures in the forested hill slope getting hit in targeted shelling and going up in smoke. The army did not go into details of the assault, but indicated that the video clip was shot on May 10, days after two Indian soldiers were beheaded on the LoC by Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team (BAT).



“A recent action by our troops in the Naushera sector has caused some damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which are supporting infiltration. This is part of our overall strategy to counter terrorism,” said additional director general of public information, Maj Gen AK Narula.



The army action had the full backing of the government, as defence minister Arun Jaitley said that such actions are needed to ensure peace on the LoC. Jaitley had toured forward areas on the LoC recently and had also interacted with troops. “The Indian Army is taking pre-emptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in valley and disengage Pakistan posts across LoC supporting infiltration,” Jaitley had said. The army has been proactive on the LoC, but this is the first time it has gone public on a punitive fire assault backing it with a video clip.



Various political parties welcomed the army action. The Congress said that it was with the army on the anti-terrorist operations, but questioned the rationale behind releasing videos. The Congress also questioned the government on its Kashmir policy. “We salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian army. Once again in the Naushera sector, they have destroyed a Pakistani post, which was assisting terrorists to enter India. We also saw on May 21 and 22 how our supreme army men sacrificed their lives and killed four terrorists from Pakistan. But what is our government doing even after knowing the truth?” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.



The Indian army said infiltration is likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes. “This calls for even more proactive counter-terrorism operations,” said the Indian army officer. “We want peace and tranquillity in the state of J&K. For this purpose, it is essential that infiltration along LoC are controlled, which is essential to bring down the numbers of terrorists in J&K so that youth in the state are not adversely influenced by terrorists,” he said.



