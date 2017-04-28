India draws up Rs 55,500 cr plan to turn urea exporter

From being a net importer of urea, India is all set to become a major exporter of the fertiliser by 2021. The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 55,500 crore plan aimed at reviving mothballed fertiliser units and setting up of gas import and pipeline network connecting eastern India to the national gas grid.



India produced 24.5 million tonnes (mt) of urea in 2016-17, while the annual domestic demand stood around 32 mt, making the country import the balance requirement. The annual production of urea has been stagnant at around 22-24 mt. The country imported about 5.4 mt of its fertiliser needs from countries, including Iran, China and Iran during in FY 17. The plan now is to revive fertiliser projects at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Sindri in Jharkhand, Talcher in Odisha and Barauni in Bihar.



This would add annual production capacity of 7.5 mt, making the country self reliant in urea. The revival will be undertaken by cash-rich coal, power and oil PSUs, who will jointly invest about Rs 30,000 crore in the projects by 2020-21. From an importing country, we will become an exporting country, fertiliser minister Anant Kumar said while outlining the revival plan.



The minister also reviewed the plan with oil and gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan and power minister Piyush Goyal. In addition, about Rs 13,000 crore would be invested in gas transportation company GAIL in laying a gas pipeline to connect the eastern region with rest of the country so that fuel feed is available to fertiliser units.



Another Rs 6,000-8,000 crore will be invested in setting up a terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Dhamra in Odisha, taking the total investment to Rs 50,000 crore, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, while outlining the plan to revive the sector.



Pradhan added that a separate fertiliser project at Ramagundam in south Indian would also be put up, entailing an investment of Rs 5,500 crore. The revival of the fertiliser units will boost productivity of agriculture, which account for about 15 per cent of India's $2.11 trillion economy and employ three-fifths of its 1.3 billion people.



The fertiliser plants are being revived with the help of state-run power producer NTPC, miner Coal India, oil refiner Indian Oil Corp and gas utility GAIL India, who have taken equity stake in the plants. In view of the continuous losses of Fertiliser Corp of India units at Talcher, Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Korba in Chhattisgarh were shut down in 2002 during the previous NDA rule. Similarly, HFCL Barauni and Durgapur, and Haldia units in West Bengal were closed.



