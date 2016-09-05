India, China press for action by G20 to revive global growth

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pressed for a “collective, coordinated and targetted action” by G20 nations to revive global economy, while Chinese president Xi Jinping warned the world’s top economies against rising protectionism.



“We meet at a time when the global situation faces complex political and economic challenges. A frank, even a difficult conversation won’t be enough. What G20 needs is an action-oriented agenda of collective, coordinated and targetted action,” the prime minister said at the ongoing two-day G20 summit.



There was a need to improve financial system, boost domestic production, enhance infrastructure investment and create a pool of human capital, Modi told G20 leaders as he laid out an agenda for structural reforms to revive the global growth. “Our challenges are common, so are opportunities. Connected machines, digital revolution and new technology laying foundation for next generation global growth,” he said.



G20, which represents 85 per cent of the world’s GDP, would need to act decisively for the benefit of all, Modi said. “This will also require strong network of partnerships.”



The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Xi said at the opening of the summit.



With the summit taking place after Britain's vote in June to exit the European Union and before the US presidential election in November, observers expect G20 leaders to mount a defence of free-trade and globalisation and warn against isolationism.



The global economy has arrived “at a crucial juncture,” Xi said, in the face of sluggish demand, volatile financial markets and feeble trade and investment.



“Growth drivers from the previous round of technological progress are gradually fading, while a new round of technological and industrial revolution has yet to gain momentum,” he said. G20 countries are set to agree in a communiqué at the end of the summit that all policy measures, including monetary, fiscal and structural reforms, should be used to achieve solid and sustainable economic growth, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Koichi Hagiuda said.



