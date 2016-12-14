India to become cyber security hub by 2025

Even as hacking has come into the limelight following the cyber attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account among others recently, software industry body Nasscom feels that India could soon grow to become a global hub for cyber security industry.



India has the potential to build a cyber security product and services industry to the tune of $35 billion by 2025, says Nasscom, which has unveiled the ‘Growing Cyber Security Industry, Roadmap for India’ report, along with Data Security Council of India (DSCI).



Nasscom envisages the Indian IT industry to achieve a size of $350 – 400 billion by 2025. Given the existing status and the possibility of rapid growth, the country can aspire to build a cyber security product and services industry of $35 billion by 2025 and generate a skilled workforce of one million in the security sector to cater to the rise in global demand. The global cyber security market is expected to reach about $190 billion by 2025, from $85 billion at present and will be primarily driven by the increasing digitisation wave and smartphone penetration, leading to newer attacks and sophistication of cyber threats.



With cyber security products constituting a $38 billion market in 2015, network security will emerge as the most attractive product segment by size, while security and vulnerability management has the highest growth prospects across various geographic regions. India being a primary hub for growing smartphone penetration and digitisation, it is imperative to build a robust cyber security products and services industry in the country, the report said.



“For India to become a global cyber security hub, a list of 16 initiatives has been formulated by Nasscom – DSCI and these initiatives vary in terms of priority and should be pursued within the next five years. Effective programme roll-out and strategic vision realisation will require disciplined management of the 16 key initiatives suggested by the report,” said R Chandrashekhar, president, Nasscom.



“In short, a substantial trajectory change is required by Indian cyber security industry to achieve its growth vision,” Chandrashekhar added.



The report identifies managed security service (MSS), security and vulnerability management (SVM) and network security emerging as attractive opportunities globally, with MSS emerging as the most attractive opportunity, with highest growth of more than 12 per cent and the largest market size of around $18 billion.



“Given the dynamic nature of the cyber space, we firmly believe that the industry, government and the entire gamut of stakeholders in the ecosystem, must and will, continually forge synergies at all levels. Cyber security clusters, a recommendation of our report, can be a key enabler for growing the ecosystem rapidly. We believe that this report will act as the blueprint to define the cyber security ecosystem in India and provide direction to both the industry and the government,” said Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI.



govardand@mydigitalfc.com



