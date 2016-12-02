India banks on Opec indiscipline to hold back crude price spike

The decision of the oil cartel Opec to agree on production cuts after a gap of eight years may have sent crude oil prices soaring and rung alarm bells in the corridors of power in India, but experts say that the latest upward movement may not sustain for long.



They suggest that prices could stabilise around $ 50-55 a barrel on continued weak demand and over supplied market, which could also see US and Australian shale oil coming back into the market.



“Expectedly, the oil market jumped in reaction. But sustained upward movement in the past has been challenged by indiscipline among Opec members. With shale oil coming back into production above $55 per barrel and as such a muted demand situation due to a sluggish global economy, oil may still remain range bound in 2017,” said Debasish Mishra, partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.



On Wednesday, OPEC decided to end free market mechanism that started in 2014 by agreeing to an oil production cut of 1.2 million barrels a day (mbpd) by January. What makes the decision big is participation of non-OPEC members such as Russia agreeing to unprecedented level of cut in production. The impact of the decision was immediate with benchmark oil prices soaring 10 per cent to over $52 a barrel with share prices of energy companies around the globe jumping.



Mishra said that average crude price in the range of $50-60 a barrel should not worry policy makers, but any price rise over this level could disturb the government’s fiscal arithmetic that has calculated FY-17 fuel subsidy bill assuming a crude oil price of just about $40 a barrel.



As India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements, sustained long period of oil price rise has severe financial implications.



“Beyond that ($50-60 a barrel), the government may have to roll back the excise duty to keep the retail prices in check,” he said.



The government has raised excise duty on both petrol and diesel nine times in the last two financial years. This could be the cushion with it to prevent any adverse impact of oil price rise on retail consumers of petrol and diesel.



Kirit Parikh, energy sector expert and chairman Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe) talked of the country’s resilience. “We have survived $100 or more of crude prices few years back and we can surely absorb some spike in price now. A 10 to 20 per cent increase in oil and gas price would not have much impact on the economy and government finances. The oil market is now different from what it was a few years ago and high prices cannot be sustained for long. The present development only compounds some of the miseries of demonetisation.”



In the past two years, global oil price fall has proved to be advantageous to the government that has made huge savings on oil. India’s oil import bill nearly halved to $64 billion in FY16, even though the country imported higher 202.1 million tonnes of crude oil in the fiscal year. This compared favourably to import of 189.4 million tonnes of crude oil for $112.7 billion in the previous FY15.



“All these gains could vanish if crude goes over $60 in FY17. Lower oil prices allowed the finance minister to frequently raise excise duty on petrol and diesel and helped the government mobilise in excess of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the last two years. This advantage would be lost if oil prices rise. With lower tax buoyancy, reduced duty could hurt government’s fiscal,” BK Chaturvedi, former, member (energy), Planning Commission, told FC earlier.



The lower import bill came on an average crude price of around $46.17 a barrel in FY16. Higher prices would raise the import bill beyond the $64 billion mark. Together with lower tax collections, this could hurt fiscal deficit target of the government for FY17. The deficit target for current year has been kept at 3.5 per cent of GDP.



But if the government decides against cutting tax on petroleum products, it could well stoke the fire of inflation. What is worse, the projections for higher crude oil are coming at a time when domestic consumption demand is rising at its fastest pace to date.



As India imports 85 per cent of oil needs and 90 per cent of gas requirements from OPEC, rise in oil prices would mean higher cost on increased volumes. Another problem that the government faces is rise in oil subsidy bill. Last year the budget provided a mere Rs 30,000 crore central support towards oil subsidy. This could reach much higher levels, in case spike in global prices continued.



“If nothing else, the government’s promise of ushering in achhe din could largely be attributable to global developments in the oil market. If solid plans to address the issue if any spike is not made now, the country could land in trouble in no time,” said another expert with a leading consultancy firm, asking not to be named.



Higher oil prices could also trouble state-owned oil companies. While upstream oil companies like ONGC could again be asked to foot a portion of under recovery registered by marketing firms on the sale of petroleum products, OMCs themselves could face erosion in their marketing margins and possible losses on sale.



Under-recovery is the deficit between the selling price of petroleum products and the cost of refining crude oil and marketing the products.



On the positive side, higher oil prices could mean rising margins for oil explorers such as Reliance, ONGC and OIL. Reliance, along with other refiners could also get better price for the petroleum products. With surplus refining, India exports almost 60 per cent of its refined products.



