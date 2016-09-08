LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

'India among top M&A markets in emerging Asia'

By PTI Sep 08 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
India is among the top merger and acquisition (M&A) markets in emerging Asia, largely driven by favourable economic and demographic conditions and an encouraging regulatory regime, says a report.

According to a joint report by global risk mitigation firm Kroll and deal tracking firm Mergermarket, in the first half of 2016, 82 deals worth close to $9 billion were announced, "putting India on track for another banner year" of inbound investment.

India attracted 6 per cent of all US outbound M&A transactions in 2015, surpassing the 2 per cent of outbound M&A directed at China that year. So far in 2016, India has continued to attract US interest, with $3.1 billion through 27 deals compared to similar US investment in China at $1.3 billion and 13 deals.

"General sentiment among foreign investors for Indian investment opportunities remains strong, creating a bright outlook for inbound M&A through the rest of this year and into 2017," the report said.

The report, however, noted that as the pipeline of deals grows, foreign investors are expected to deploy due diligence process which is rigorous, comprehensive and truly independent -- one that will assist them in making decisions with confidence and to be in a better position to protect such investments, says Kroll managing director and head of South Asia Reshmi Khurana.

The report further said, technology, media and telecommunications companies accounted for 26 per cent of deal value and 22 per cent of deal volume since 2011. The country's e-commerce market had generated maximum interest from investors during the said period.

Inbound M&A in the consumer sector also saw substantial activity led by demographic factors such as the emergence of an increasingly young and working population and rapid urbanisation.

The industrial and manufacturing space has also shown promise, courting 9 per cent of deal value and 22 per cent of deal volume since 2011, on the heels of prime minister Modi's 'Make in India' campaign to attract further overseas investment.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Disinvestment blues
    Centre will have to seriously revisit its policy of not reducing its holding below 51 per cent

    Prime minister Narendra Modi may not be in a hurry to sell government holding in state-run enterprises.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Simon J Evenett

Making a case for remembering

New cohorts of students are now arriving at my university ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Shona Adhikari

Galleries take on Sept lean season with affordable art

Every year, the sweltering heat tends to lead to a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter