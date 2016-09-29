India up 16 notches on WEF's index
Sep 29 2016 , New Delhi
India’s rank has steadily improved from 71 in 2014-15 to 55 in 2015-16 and further to 39 in the latest report. “With this improvement in its ranking, India has covered a long distance and is well on its way to emerge as a major player in the global economy,” Jaitley added.
GCI is an important study, which indicates how a country scores on the scale of global competitiveness. The index is calculated by aggregating indicators across 12 pillars, which again are clubbed together in three broad sub-indices -- basic requirements, efficiency enhancers and innovation and sophistication factors.
The 12 pillars underlying GCI include institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, health and primary education, higher education and training, goods market efficiency, labour market efficiency, financial market development, technological readiness, market size, business sophistication and innovation. India’s competitiveness has improved this year across the board, in particular in goods market efficiency, business sophistication and innovation.