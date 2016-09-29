India up 16 notches on WEF's index

India has moved up 16 notches in World Economic Forum’s latest Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. This is the second year in a year that India has improved its ranking on the index. According to the latest ranking, Jaitley said, India is placed at the 39th position in the list of 138 countries, ahead of all BRICS countries except Ch­i­na, which holds the 28th slot.



India’s rank has steadily improved from 71 in 2014-15 to 55 in 2015-16 and further to 39 in the latest report. “With this improvement in its ranking, India has covered a long distance and is well on its way to emerge as a major player in the global economy,” Jaitley added.



GCI is an important study, which indicates how a country scores on the scale of global competitiveness. The index is calculated by aggregating indicators across 12 pillars, which again are clubbed together in three broad sub-indices -- basic requirements, efficiency enhancers and innovation and sophistication factors.



The 12 pillars underlying GCI include institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, health and primary education, higher education and training, goods market efficiency, labour market efficiency, financial market development, technological readiness, market size, business sophistication and innovation. India’s competitiveness has improved this year across the board, in particular in goods market efficiency, business sophistication and innovation.



