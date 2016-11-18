India’s pension system gets third last spot in Mercer list

Despite improvement in its pension index value, India occupied 25th position among 27 global pension systems rated by consulting firm Mercer.



As per the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension index (MMGPI) 2016, India has inched up its index to 43.4 this year from 40.3 in 2015.



MGPI found that the country has made improvement due to the popularity of tax incentives under national pension scheme, introduction of universal account number (UAN) and increasing the pension age from 58 years to 60 years.



“New initiatives by the Government of India in providing tax incentives under national pension system both during accumulation stage and withdrawal at retirement are increasing its popularity among employees in corporate sector. Further Atal pension yojana (APY) contributed to the increase in coverage for pension among workers in the unorganised sector. As APY is a guaranteed pension scheme, it paves the way for securing old age income by facilitating regular savings of small amounts during the earning phase of life,” said Anil Lobo, India Business Leader – Retirement, Mercer.



However, India is still in the ‘D’ grade and positioned 25th among 27 countries evaluated. Last year, too, it was ranked 25th or last among the 25 countries evaluated. Countries that have index between 35 and 50 have some desirable features along with some major weaknesses that need to be addressed. Without these improvements its efficacy and sustainability are in doubt.



Increasing coverage of pension arrangements for the unorganised working class and introducing minimum access age so that it is clear that benefits are preserved for retirement purposes are needed. Further, improving the regulatory requirements for the private pension system and the required level of communication to members from pension arrangements apart from increasing level of contributions in statutory pension schemes will help India to increase its index value.



Countries that got a ‘D’ include Japan, Argentina, South Africa, China and Mexico. Denmark maintained it top position for the fifth year with ‘A’ rating. Netherlands and Australia were in the second and third slot, respectively, with A and B+ rating.



Overall, nations face significant pressure to cope with impact of ageing populations. Dramatically ageing populations, declining birth rates and a lack of robust retirement systems will see many countries struggle under the burden of providing adequate pensions to their senior citizens without drastic action.



