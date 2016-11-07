Incentives needed to rejuvenate medical tech industry

Increasing customs duty on low-bulk high-value medical devices will only result in smuggling of unauthenticated products and burden patient with increased treatment cost, finds the industry. As the government is in the process of framing rules for the sector, the industry is seeking incentives that will make global companies invest in India.“Not protectionism, but incentives will attract manufacturing companies. It will work with carrots but not sticks. If we have to make in India for the world we will have to work with the world,’ said Pavan Choudary, director general of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTAI).According to him, the increase in customs duty of certain medical technology products to a level, which is higher than the rates in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal will increase the possibility of smuggling especially in low-bulk high value products. It also increases smuggling of unauthenticated products through porous borders and risks the lives of patients.“By increasing the duties without having enough capabilities to manufacture in the country will only lead to increase in treatment costs and not immediately promote the local production,” he said. The government a few months back had increased the basic customs duty on certain specified medical devices from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent and introduced additional customs duty of 4 per cent.“Duties will not help domestic manufacturing much as the production is currently happening in low-end products. If we have to increase local manufacturing volumes, large companies should be incentivised to come to the country and start manufacturing,” said S Nandakumar, co-founder and CEO of Perfint Healthcare.Almost 80 per cent of medical devices consumed in India are imported. The products that are manufactured within the country are largely low-end technology products.According to Nandakumar, the government will have to create an ecosystem similar to what China did for its industry.“China followed a calibrated approach of encouraging multi-national companies to come in, share technology, design and produce within the country. Simultaneously, it also promoted Chinese startups.“Once the eco-system was created and there were enough local companies, it mandated that 50 per cent of the government procurement of medical devices should be from the Chinese companies,” he saidIndia, on the other hand, has a challenging and complex regulatory framework, multiplicity of legislative hurdles, fiscal policy obstacles, inadequate technological eco-system and long gestation period hindering the desired growth and manufacturing in the medical device sector in India. To build this eco system, incentives should come in the form of ease of doing business. Further easy availability of land would help them set up facilities and skilled labour will help.“High-end medical technologies require many years of development and technical skills, and GE is committed to developing such an ecosystem in India as part of its ‘make in India, for India and the world’ efforts. A balanced approach where we address near term priorities of access and availability while simultaneously building the local ecosystem for the long-term will help the medical devices sector flourish in India and ensure healthcare for all,” said Milan Rao, CEO of GE Healthcare India.However, the demand in the Indian market is not big enough to lure global giants to set up manufacturing facilities. The demand is limited to the top cities. “The government owns the largest healthcare infrastructure and if it sets apart a significant share of its healthcare spends for technological upgradation of its hospitals, there will be a huge demand in the market. Incentives and tax structure modification can follow and the ecosystem will be created,” said Nandakumar.According to Choudary, the government will have to provide an export-friendly environment so that India becomes a hub for them to manufacture and export to markets like south Asia, West Asia and Africa.“There are a few things the government has to simplify to enable more exports. For instance, currently the brand registration process is complicated and time-consuming. The government can simplify this by mandating registration only for generic products and not every brand,” he said.