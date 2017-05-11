ICJ decision on Jadhav gives India a breather

India decided to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is in illegal detention in Pakistan and his life is under threat, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the decision was taken in the case after careful deliberation. He said India made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav, but there was no response from Pakistan on the demand. Islamabad has also not responded to India’s request for papers relating to Jadhav’s case. There is also no information on the status of appeal by Jadhav’s family against the order of a Pakistan military court, which sentenced him to death on charges of “spying”.



Reiterating that the government has no information about the location of Jadhav in Pakistan and also his health condition, Baglay said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had written to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz on April 27 requesting visa for Jadhav’s family. Noting that India has been informed by the ICJ that an action has been initiated on the “provisional measures” sought by New Delhi, Baglay said now there is “legal juridical procedure” that will be followed. India has taken this course of action after “carefully considered decision” as the life of an Indian citizen is under threat, the spokesperson added.



He also said former solicitor general Harish Salve, who is representing India in the ICJ in the case, has mentioned that “address to the court is likely to be in next few days”. Salve told a TV channel that Pakistan’s immediate reaction to the stay, pronounced on Tuesday, was essentially “political” and that India will respond if it raises any legal issue.



On consular access to 47-year-old Jadhav, Salve said there are provisions in the Vienna Convention under which when a person is arrested in a foreign country, the counsel of his country has to be informed. “The counsel of the country to which the man belongs has the right of access to that person. The basic idea is that if you are caught in a place where you are a stranger, people from your country are there to help you,” he said.



The ICJ rules also make it clear that “pending the meeting of the court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects.”



The Pakistan Army, on the other hand, said it will respond at an “appropriate level” to any query by the ICJ over Jadhav’s death sentence. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Jadhav was sentenced by a military court after “due process of law”. “If the ICJ requests Pakistan anything about Jadhav, then the government of Pakistan will respond to it at an appropriate level,” he said. He said, “The process is continuing within the army over the decision by the (military) court” against Jadhav. However, he did not explain the nature of “process”. The statement came after Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed the ICJ stay order on the execution of Jadhav.



Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the government was analysing the Hague-based ICJ’s authority in freezing the execution of Jadhav. He said the government would issue a statement on the issue in the next few days. “We are analysing the Indian petition and the ICJ’s authority in this case.”



Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a tweet accused India of using Jadhav’s death conviction to “divert” attention. “Indian letter to ICJ attempt to divert attention from state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. Kulbhushan convicted of offences against national security,” Asif tweeted.



The order by the ICJ came a day after India approached it against the death sentence handed down to Jadhav by Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial last month.



Pakistan’s media rejected India’s claim over the order. Geo TV said that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over Pakistan as it can only take cognizance of the matter with the consent of the parties. Dawn online reported that ICJ has received the application of India, but did not report about the Indian claim on the stay order. Similarly, The Express Tribune in its report on the issue has not reported about the stay order.



The ICJ stayed Jadhav’s execution after India initiated proceedings against Pakistan, accusing it of “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations” in the matter of his detention and trial.



