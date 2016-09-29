ICICI Pru caught in cross-fire on debut

A sharp fall in the stock market impacted the shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance that fell 11.5 per cent intraday on the listing day to a low of Rs 295.50 compared with the issue price of Rs 334. After making a market debut at Rs 329 on Thursday, the shares closed 10.53 per cent lower at Rs 297.65 against the Sensex’s loss of 1.64 per cent. The largest private life insurer lost its market capitalisation by Rs 5,000 crore in a day to Rs 42,722.42 crore from Rs 47,949.33 crore.Alpesh Mehta, deputy head of research-institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Securities, explained, “The markets have fallen steeply today is one reason. Secondly, the ICICI Prudential valuations were slightly stretched. We are very positive on the insurance space but considering the valuations, some correction is possible at the current valuations but not a significant correction from the current levels.”The life insurer raised Rs 6,057 crore through the IPO and became the first insurer to list. The IPO was the largest since Coal India’s Rs 15,200-crore IPO in October 2010 and among the 10 biggest ever in the domestic market and was subscribed by 10.45 times.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and UK’s Prudential Corporation Holdings. The company is the largest private sector life insurer in India by total premium and assets under management (AUM) at the end of FY16 (over Rs one lakh crore). For Q1FY17, IPru’s market share, on a retail weighted received premium (RWRP) basis, among all insurance companies in India and among private sector life insurance companies in India was 11.2 per cent and 23.3 per cent, respectively.