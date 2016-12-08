ICICI moves US court to recover loans from Essar

Five Indian banks, led by ICICI Bank, have approached a top court in New York in a bid to recover loans and interest worth $ 560 million extended to Ruias-led Essar Group for their Minnesota-based iron ore mining and beneficiation project.



The consortium has levelled serious charges against Essar Group companies for having defaulted on loans and breaching guarantee agreements. The consortium of banks, including ICICI, SBI, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India, has sought intervention of a court in New York in recovering $ 560 million from Essar Group.



The total recovery includes principal, interest and attorneys’ fees.



In addition, ICICI Bank has also sought damages for interest accruing from September 1 through the date of the judgement, which is accruing at the rate of $ 116,616.12 per day. While the initial loan of $ 530 million was availed of by Essar Steel Minnesota LLC (ESML) way back in December 2010, four other group companies had extended guarantees on these loans.



The four Essar outfits that guaranteed these loans include Essar Global Fund, Essar Steel, Mauritius; Essar Steel Asia Holdings and Essar Steel Mauritius. Essar Group did not offer comments on the issue.



The consortium has sought recovery of its loan extended for the development of iron ore extraction and operation of mines, setting up of a beneficiation and pellet plant with an initial capacity of 4.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).



Following non-payment of the loans taken for the US project, the five banks have not only sought recoveries from ESML but also named four other group companies that guaranteed these loans. As per the prayer made by the banks before the court, ESML has repaid only $4 million of its dues with the banks.



The banks accused Essar Group companies of breaching the loan agreements and the guarantee pacts signed by them. Repeated letters written by ICICI bank as the lead banker in the consortium seeking repayment went unanswered. This pushed the lenders to approach the court in September.



