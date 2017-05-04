ICICI Bank net rises 189%; NPAs spike

The country’s largest private sector bank, ICICI Bank, on Wednesday posted a 189 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,025 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to Rs 702 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) increased from the addition of one account from the cement sector.



Standalone net profit was Rs 9,801 crore for FY17 compared to Rs 9,726 crore for FY16. Consolidated net profit was Rs 10,188 crore in FY17 compared to Rs 10,180 crore in FY16.



Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the fourth quarter grew by 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 5,962 crore from Rs 5,404 crore. Non-interest income was Rs 3,017 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore, excluding gains of Rs 2,131 crore on sale of stake in insurancesubsidiaries, in Q4- 2016. Fee income increased by 11 per cent to Rs 2,446 crore from Rs 2,212 crore.



Asset quality deteriorated further in the January-March quarter. Gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances increased 69 basis points sequentially to 7.89 per cent and net NPAs rose 93 bps to 4.89 per cent. On an absolute basis, gross NPA spiked 11.7 per cent to Rs 42,551.54 crore and net NPA jumped 26.3 per cent to Rs 25,451 crore compared with previous quarter, hit by slippages of Rs 11,289 crore.



In a concall with reporters, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, said she expects slippages to be significantly lower in the current financial year. She added that the additions to NPAs had been gradually declining during the year but were elevated in Q4 due to an addition of one account from the cement sector.



The additions to NPAs declined from Rs 8,249 crore in the first quarter to Rs 8,029 crore in the second quarter and to Rs 7,037 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



During Q4-2017, the additions to NPAs have been elevated. Of the additions, Rs 5,378 crore was due to one account in the cement sector. This account was included in the drill down exposures to key sectors disclosed by the bank and an M&A transaction has been announced on this firm.



“While the transaction has received most of the requisite approvals, including the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, it is awaiting certain last mile approvals due to which the transaction could not be concluded by March 31, 2017. As a result, the bank has classified the account as non-performing as per the bank’s application of the relevant RBI guidelines. Additions to NPAs in Q4-2017, excluding this cement account, were Rs 5,911 crore compared to Rs 7,037 crore in Q3 2017. The Bank expects part of the loan to be upgraded on conclusion of the transaction,” said the bank.



Recoveries and upgrades were Rs 1,400 crore during the fourth quarter. Provisions for bad loans increased 6.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,898.22 crore but fell 12.86 per cent compared with the year-ago period. The bank said net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were Rs 4,265 crore on March 31, 2017 compared to Rs 6,407 crore on Dec. 31, 2016.



