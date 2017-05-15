IBBI to put sick industries on fast track revival

The Trade Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed to reduce the number of days from 180 to 90 for completing revival or dissolution of sick small companies. Trade associations, however, remain skeptical about it providing relief to the sector.



The ministry of corporate affairs set up the IBBI last October. The board recently held consultations with industry associations over proposed rules in Lucknow recently.



Sources said during deliberations held with the IBBI, representatives from Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (Fisme) and other industry associations said that reducing the time frame alone might not help small companies. They said if the board wants to help the sector, it should make it mandatory for financial institutions to serve notice before triggering insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) provisions.



Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, Fisme reminded IBBI that 97 per cent of MSMEs are proprietorship and partnership firms and not corporates. In this context, he argued there was need to simultaneously finalise provisions for individual bankruptcy too.



Fisme also suggested that the charges of insolvency professional, who would supervise proceedings, should be waved off for small companies. The trade body is taking feedback from its members, which would be submitted to the IBBI soon.



The board is also confronted with the key question of defining a small company. The MSME ministry has been using turnover parameter to define a small business. But it is now exploring the possibility of shifting to investment and employment instead.



The board is looking at alternative options like subscribed share capital and loan amount.



The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, passed by Parliament in May last year, is hailed as the biggest reform after goods and services tax (GST). It provides for a time-bound revival or dissolution of sick businesses and is part of the Narendra Modi government’s strategy to improve the ‘ease of doing business’ and attract investment.



