IAF's shopping list swells after attack on Uri camp

More than 10 than months after terrorists broke into the Pathankot air base, the IAF is looking to plug glaring gaps in security of its installations in wake of the hostile situation on the border.



The attack on a frontline air base in January exposing a slack security apparatus was followed by a strike on army camp in Uri in September.



The IAF is now on a shopping spree for bulletproof helmets, bulletproof light vehicles, firing practice simulators, high-power radars and portable communication sets for its personnel tasked to secure the bases.



IAF chief Arup Raha had last month emphasised on the need for training the personnel to improve their combat efficiency. The IAF not just protects the country’s skies, but also its installations on ground.



The IAF had raised the Garud commando force some years ago to meet such eventualities, but the Pathankot attack exposed the vulnerability of these installations in the absence of specialised equipment and training.



Sources said that an internal safety assessment had pointed out several deficiencies that are being addressed now with new acquisitions.



The threat perception was revised further after the daring attack on the Uri army camp in September that led to the killing of 19 soldiers.



The attack on Pathankot could have caused much more damage than what it did, but the security breach has been viewed seriously.



A comprehensive security expansion plan is being implemented, which also includes a firearm-training simulator. The IAF is looking for a simulator that can create various combat scenarios and also train personnel in night firing using thermal imaging equipment.



It could also be used for training an entire range of weapons from pistols, carbine, rifles, machine guns and grenades used in close quarter battles with terrorists.



The IAF is also looking to buy over 1,700 small, medium and large bulletproof helmets.



Apart from the bulletproof helmets, the IAF is planning to buy protected vehicles for the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to counter what has been termed as sub-conventional threats. The QRTs are first to response in such scenarios.



The IAF’s shopping list also includes high-power radars for surveillance and around 125 high frequency sets for secure communication.



This equipment is in addition to IAF’s search for smart perimeter security system. The Pathankot attack revealed that the terrorists managed to breach the wall and enter the premises causing casualties.



The IAF and other security personnel managed to contain the larger damage, but the encounter lasted long. The air assets were not damaged in the attack, but the breach of perimeter wall in itself was a major lapse.



The new equipment and training is specifically aimed at anti-terrorist operations. The security situation remains hostile after the Uri attack and the India’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).



Officials said that high value assets such as the air bases are the likely targets of terror organisations. After finalising the equipment, the IAF will go for the bids sometime next year.



