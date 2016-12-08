I-T seizes 100kg gold in Chennai

The gold rush continues. Income tax officials raided homes of jewellers in Chennai and seized 100 kg of gold valued at Rs 29 crore, which came close on the heels of Mumbai-based India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) asking the government not to spare anyone guilty of violating the law.



Tax sleuths have seized a number of documents related to financial transactions, entries of gold sale and records of sale and purchase for close scrutiny, officials said. According to an estimate by IBJA, jewellers and traders sold about 15 tonnes of gold including bars, pegged at roughly between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore on the intervening night of demonetisation announcement. “We have held discussions among our members to collect information about the shops opened till late night and who had overcharged for selling in banned currency notes,” said Surendra Mehta, secretary of 3,000-strong IBJA, whose members also include banks.



It is an estimate, and not a survey, he added. “As a prudent association, we have come out with the estimate as there are speculative reports, which put the sales figure as high as Rs 60,000 crore,” he said.



He, however, denied that the entire amount transacted on that day was black money converted into gold. “There could be genuine buyers also. Shops like Tanishq were also open till late night in some places,” Mehta said, adding they are known to sell legitimately.



The import figure for November also shows the sudden spurt in sales, he said. India is estimated to have imported 105 tonnes of gold in November alone, compared with 83 tonnes in October, IBJA data revealed. The overseas buying of gold was 209 tonnes during the first six months of FY 2016-17. “We have written to the government supporting any action against such money changers,” Mehta said.



Since 1,000-2,000 traders out of six lakh jewellers indulge in such activities, it is unfair to blame the entire community, he added. Those who had done wrong needed to be punished, he said.



Apart from the IT raids, the government is also said to have sent notices to about 600 jewellers across the country for excise duty violation. There are 1,576 jewellers registered with excise authorities, as the government has mandated registration of those with Rs 10 crore or more turnover per annum.



India imported 850 ton­nes of gold in 2015, which may come down to about 600 tonnes after buying about 400 tonnes until November-end, according to the industry estimate. Even if the raids continue, the average import a month will not be less than 50 tonnes in the next four months, traders said. Apart from raids on jewellers, the income tax department also recovered at least Rs 73 crore cash that includes Rs 8 crore in new currency.



