I-T offices to stay open till midnight on September 30

Tax offices would remain open till midnight on September 30 to receive declarations from taxpayers who want to disclose their hidden wealth under the income declaration scheme (IDS-2016).



As the four-month window of the IDS is ending this month, the central board for direct taxes (CBDT) has directed the income-tax officers to facilitate filing of declarations by keeping counters open beyond working hours.



“The last day for making declaration under the scheme is September 30 and hence the declarations can be filed till the midnight of that day,” CBDT said in a circular.



The government has issued a series of clarifications in the form of FAQs and publicised it through media campaign to make IDS a success. It has repeatedly assured the declarants of confidentiality of their disclosures to persuade taxpayers take the benefit of the scheme. But in spite of its intense efforts to unearth black money the declarations made so far is understood to be much below the expectation.



CBDT is, however, tight-lipped on the amount or number of declarations. It maintains that the amounts declared or taxes paid on it would be made public only after the scheme closes on September 30.



“The scheme has generated a good interest and the response of the taxpayers has been steadily growing. The last few days remaining for filing of declarations are expected to give good results,” CBDT said in a statement on Thursday.



The government had also extended the deadline for payment of tax and penalty under IDS and allowed declarants to pay the amount in three instalments by September 30 next year. The first instalment of 25 per cent under the IDS 2016 will have to be paid by November 2016, followed by another 25 per cent by March 31, 2017.



The remaining amount will have to be paid by September 30, 2017.



