I-T Dept planning yet another crackdown on tax evaders

The Income Tax (I-T) Department, which has promised limited human interface to avoid harassment to taxpayers, is now planning extensive surveys to flush out black money deposited in high value notes during demonetisation.



The decision comes in the wake of limited success to ongoing amnesty scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), which is also termed as IDS-II, a black money amnesty scheme that concluded last September.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra is learnt to have directed commissioners in various zones to go cracking down in the remaining days of the month and make the black money scheme a resounding success. In a video-conference with his officers, Chandra has advised them to go the whole hog after black money holders. The PMGKY, notified last December, closes on March 31.



The video-conferencing, in which aggressive surveys were planned, was held after a directive from highest level of the government.



A senior tax official said that the department would go for exercises similar to the one it had undertaken during the last days of Income Declaration Scheme (IDS-I) to acquiesce tax dodgers to come clean by availing of the last tax amnesty window.



“As in case of IDS-I, we have decided to crack down on those not disclosing their unaccounted income deposited during note ban. If they do not come forward voluntarily we have to act tough,” the official said.



After receiving a lukewarm response to the IDS-I, the tax department had intensified its crackdown on taxpayers in the last month of four-month amnesty scheme that concluded last September. This yielded intended results with government mopping up Rs 67,382 crore from as many as 71,726 declarants.



The income tax officials are expected to be back with vengeance as the government’s second voluntary income declaration scheme PMGKY is seeing modest response. Unlike last year, the tax officials are this time armed with huge transaction details of individuals as well as business firms. It has deployed advanced software analytics to identify suspect depositors.



Subsequent to the launch of PMGKY, the tax department has come out with ‘Operation Clean Money’ under which it has sought online response from high-value cash depositors to explain their source of income. It issued 18 lakh SMSes and e-mails to people who had made suspicious deposits of over Rs 5 lakh during the 50-day demonetisation period that ended on December 30, 2016.



While the tax department has received online response from about 9 lakh account holders, it is putting heat on others to explain their income or opt for the PMGKY.



Tax evaders may not be taking up the am­nesty scheme because of high taxes on the declared in­come and the other req­uirement to park 25 per cent of the money in a non-interest bearing deposit scheme for four years.



Providing a fresh window to black money holders after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last November, the government had launched PMGKY giving tax evaders another oppo­r­tunity to come clean. Und­er the sc­heme, a person is needed to deposit a total tax, penalty and surcharge of 50 per cent on the amount deposited af­ter demonetisation and keep a quarter of that in the interest-free deposit scheme. Th­o­se who don’t disclose their unaccounted income and are caught would face 85 per cent tax and penalty.



“Because of stiff penalty people are not taking up PMGKY,” a Delhi-based bus­i­n­essman said. Compared with PMGKY, the tax and penalty was lower in case of IDS-I. It required declarants to pay a total tax of 45 per cent on their undisclosed income to escape prosecution.



