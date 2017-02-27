LoginRegister
I-T to crack down on Rs 3L plus cash transactions

By FC Bureau Feb 26 2017 , New Delhi

As part of the intensification of fight against graft and black money, the income tax (I-T) department has clarified that cash payment in excess of Rs 3 lakh would not be allowed against one bill even on different days, starting April 1. Such transactions would violate section 269ST of the Income Tax Act and attract penalties.

“Accepting Rs 3 lakh or more from same person in a day even against different bills would be a violation of the section 269ST. Even on different dates, cash payment of Rs 3 lakh or more against one bill is not allowed,” said an official.

The new rule does not apply to banks, post offices, government departments and agricultural income.

Explaining the newly inserted section, a tax

expert said if one sells goods worth Rs 4,50,000 through three different bills of Rs 1,50,000 each and accepts cash in single day at different times then section 269ST(a) will get violated.

The government in the budget for 2017-18 proposed 100 per cent penalty on cash dealings above Rs 3 lakh from FY18.

“It is proposed to provide that if a person receives any sum in contravention of the provisions of section 269ST, he shall be liable to pay, by way of penalty, a sum equal to the amount of such receipt,” stated the Finance Bill, 2017.

In an attempt to clamp down on black money, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced to ban all cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh. Announcing this in his budget speech, Jaitley said the decision was based on the recommendation of the special investigation team (SIT) on black money, set up by the Supreme Court.

SIT, headed by Justice (retired) MB Shah, had in July 2016 submitted its fifth report to the Supreme Court suggesting various measures to curb black money. It had noted that a large amount of unaccounted wealth is stored in cash and therefore there is a need to put a cap on cash transactions.

