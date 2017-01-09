I’m still SP chief: Netaji

Cycle, the symbol of Samajwadi Party, faces the threat of being frozen before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls if the Election Commission is not able to decide which of the two factions of the party commands majority in the organisation.



After the split in the party last week, the factions led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh had approached the Commission staking claim over the party and the symbol. Both the sides had also submitted some documents to further their claim and the Commission has given them time till Monday to provide signed affidavits of legislators and office bearers to claim control over the party’s name and symbol.



The side, which has the support of majority (50 per cent plus 1) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and delegates will gain an upper hand in the fight to control the party founded 25 years ago. The Commission, sources said, will have to decide on who commands the majority in SP before January 17 when the notification for the first phase of assembly polls is issued. The election for phase one is on February 2.



With the notification, the process of filing nominations will begin. Candidates from the two SP camps cannot fight election on cycle at the same time, therefore, the EC will have to take a call on the issue before that date. “January 17 is still far... if both sides claim support of equal number of legislators and office bearers and EC is unable to take a final decision, an interim order can be passed.. freezing the symbol is one such option available,” a source said. Another source said if the two sides are willing to settle issue fast, EC can arrive at a conclusion before January 17.



According to sources, if elections are imminent and the poll body does not have the time to verify the legislative majority of both factions, it can pass an interim order asking both sides to pick a new party name and symbol.



Mulayam’s confidante Amar Singh has claimed that the signatures of the MLAs supporting Akhilesh have “no value” as they ceased to be legislators after the model code of conduct came into force on January 4. Most of them were appointed after January 1. Ramgopal, however, ruled out any rapprochement between the two SP factions.



