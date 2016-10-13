Hyd individual declared Rs 10K cr in black money scheme: Naidu

In an apparent hint towards his political opponents, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that out of the total black money amounting to Rs 13,000 crore declared in Hyderabad under a recent scheme, Rs 10,000 crore belonged to a single individual. The NDA government earlier this year unveiled a new scheme under which those with undisclosed income located in India can come clean by paying a tax of 45 per cent.



Speaking to mediapersons at in his new office in Velagapudi, Naidu said, “Out of the Rs 65,000 crore disclosed across India, Rs 13,000 crore was declared in Hyderabad and, out of it, Rs 10,000 crore by one single individual. Though we can’t know who is that as per the law, is it possible for a businessman to declare such huge amounts?”



“In the future, in two, three or five years, they will again regularise black money, depending on their need. You just pay 40-45 per cent penalty and the rest becomes white. Isn’t that better? Nobody can question. Now, there will be no social stigma as well,” Naidu added.



The chief minister also demanded immediate abolition of currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations in order to check black money.



“Some people who are in politics are misusing people’s mandate. I am writing a letter to the prime minister today asking that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes be abolished and total bank transactions be encouraged,” he said.



Naidu said once these currency notes are abolished, it would also put an end to “buying of votes.”



“In course of time, we have to go for total bank accounts. We have to bring in that culture. One, you have to regulate and two, you have to bring in that culture. Then it will curb the evils,” Naidu said.



“A smartphone is enough to deal with everything. Be it shopping, travelling, money transaction or even if you have to spend money abroad, a smartphone is enough,” he said.



Referring to the Centre’s recent income disclosure scheme, the chief minister said an effort was made to unearth black money. “If compulsory bank transactions were introduced, it would eliminate the need for money. The lust for money will also be gone and then everybody will earn money in a genuine way,” he added.



Stating that India was the only country that could achieve double digit (economic) growth in the future, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for totally eradicating black money.



“We are the biggest market in the world. After the Chinese economy diminished, the world is looking towards India. We are very strong in technology, we have the demographic dividend and also leadership. India is in a position to become a superpower,” Naidu said.



