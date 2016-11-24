HTC eyes larger chunk of India's smartphone revenue pie

Taiwanese handset maker HTC is aggressively expanding its play in the mid and high-end smartphones as it aims to capture a larger share of revenue from the above Rs 10,000 category.



"Rs 10,000-17,000 is the fastest growing category of smartphone and we have a few launches planned there. We have about 8 products there and also undertake corrections to ensure we have a strong play in this critical segment," HTC President (South Asia) Faisal Siddiqui said.



He added that HTC aims to garner 15 per cent share in revenue terms of the above Rs 10,000 handsets.



"The focus is on growing revenue share. About 75 per cent of the handsets sold are sub-Rs 10,000 but that is not where we are present. We would want to get a larger share of the revenues coming from the Rs 10,000 and above category," he said.



India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets globally. As per research firm IDC, smartphone shipments in India grew 11 per cent to 32.3 million smartphones in July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period.



The study, however, does not break out numbers on the basis of revenue.



HTC has launched two new handsets -- HTC Desire 10 Pro and HTC 10 evo.



Priced at Rs 26,490, the HTC Desire 10 Pro features 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable upto 2TB), 20MP rear and 13MP front camera and 3,000mAh battery. It will be available for sale in retail outlets by mid-December.



The HTC 10 evo features an all-metal unibody, 5.5-inch display, 16MP rear camera, 3,200mAh battery and is water, splash, and dust resistant.



