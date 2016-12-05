This is how Tatas outmanoeuvred Cyrus Mistry

Tata Trusts, which have 65.29 per cent of the powerful and influential holding company Tata Sons, have been working in a silo and in a continuum, seamlessly effecting important changes in the Articles of Association to ring fence themselves against any predator or unlikely rebellion or poor management practices as the Cyrus Mistry case has now been projected. Registered under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, which allows them exemption from the Income Tax Act, this seamless process is what is described in accounting lingua franca as — work in progress — a series of moves dating back to special resolutions being passed to constantly stay ahead of the eight ball. How does the shareholding of Tata Sons break down? Between Tata Trusts and Tata Companies & Individuals (16.33 per cent), the Tata name has a colossal 81.62 per cent of the holding, the balance 18.38 per cent is with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Safeguarding rights and interests of the Tata shareholding held through Trusts is what Tata Sons has done systematically and smoothly. For the Trusts, Tata Sons and individual companies are the asset, which create and build value burnished as it is by the founders and their children so that charity work can be done for perpetuity. Here is how these poison pills or covenants have helped Tata Sons in the war against Cyrus Mistry :



n A special resolution passed on April 9, 2014 under Article 104B on Nomination of Directors - Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust acting jointly were allowed to nominate one third of the prevailing number of directors on the board so long as the Trusts hold at least 40 per cent shares. The two Trusts were also allowed to remove or replace any of its nominee directors.



n A special resolution passed on April 9, 2014 under Article 105 on Powers of the Chairman - powers may be conferred on the chairman or managing director only by way of prior board resolution. It will be pertinently to mention at this stage that prior to the insertion of this clause, the Articles of Association allowed directors to operate within a less restrictive fram­ework and powers could be conferred on the chairman without board resolutions within defined boundaries.



A special resolution passed on December 6 2012 under Article 118 on Powers of Selection Committee - Article 118 of the Articles of Association deals with the appointment and removal of the chairman by constituting a selection committee and concentrated power in the hands of the directors of the board nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust so long as the Trusts hold at least 40 per cent shares.



Prior to this amendment, the committee of five consisted of two Trusts nominated directors, two other directors from the board and one independent, board appointed external member. This article was amended mandating that the committee be comprised three Trust nominated directors, one director from the board and one independent. Quorum of the selection committee is presence of a majority of the members, nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. This enhances the Trusts' influence over the appointment/removal of the chairman. Exactly as it panned out eventually on October 28.



A special resolution passed on April 9 .2014 signifying a shift in control under Article 121 is very important for it entails the affirmative vote of the majority (earlier it was all) of the directors appointed by the Trusts pursuant to Article 104B would be needed for any resolution to go through. Pertinently, Cyrus Mistry himself was selected in 2011 by such a process.



It is equally important to understand what the two principal Trusts - Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata - bring to the table viz. Tata Sons. They are the differentiators for not only is Ratan Tata chairman for life of the Tata Trusts, but the Trusts have been created for charitable purposes indulging in philanthropic work.



The majority affirmative vote is required for certain specified matters which have to be considered by the Board — like a five-year strategic plan of Tata Sons, annual plan of Tata Sons, certain types of investments by Tata Sons or Tata companies. Again as part of a special resolution passed on April 9.2014 under Article 121A on the Role of the Board, such items required this type of board approval included



—a five-year strategic plan which lays down the strategic path of Tata Sons, along with its business and investments. Any alterations required board approval in this fashion



-an annual business plan, which would be granular in nature and disclose debt, cash flows, investments and return ratios, again any change would require the new type of board approval;



—any proposed investment by the company in stocks, shares, immovable property or bonds exceeding Rs 100 crore, if not already approved in the annual plan.



—any change in the capital structure of the company;



—any sale, pledge or encumberance of any rights by the company or over its shareholding in any Tata company.



—the borrowing programme which covered raising new debt or refinancing of existing debt.



—any matter affecting the shareholding of the tata Trusts or rights conferred to the AoA of Tata companies.



—nomination of a representative from Tata Sons to exercise voting rights at the shareholder meetings of Tata companies, particularly if the vote is on matters concerning capital raising, incurring of debt, divesting or acquisition of any undertaking.



This process of tightening gives one a clear idea that a constant distillation of ideas and execution was being done through the insertion of special resolutions to protect and safeguard the interests of Tata Sons and the Tata Group companies which by virtue of Tata Sons holding percolating down are secured and fortified. Sweating the Asset and protecting it at all times, remaining the code.



