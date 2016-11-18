Houses held up by oppn

The opposition derailed the debate in both houses of Parliament on Friday as it insisted in the Lok Sabha that discussion should end with voting. In the Rajya Sabha they demanded Pri­me Minister Narendra Mo­di's presence. There was no meeting point as neither side took a step back from their demands forcing frequent adjournments. The Congress and some opposition parties claimed that discussion in the Lok Sabha should take place under a rule ensuring voting and pressed for suspension of business. The Congress pa­r­­ty’s proposal for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday had worked. But in the Lok Sabha, speaker Sumitra Mahajan rejected all the adjournment motions.



The decision led to a ruckus in the House after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that demonetisation should be discussed under the voting provision. The government asserted that it was willing to hold disucssions but the adjournment motion should be avoided. The clash between the government and the opposition in Parliament oc­cu­rred even as the Prime Mi­n­ister, with his government under opposition fire over de­monetisation, asked BJP MPs to publicise the benefits of the exercise and steps ta­ken for mitigation of problems.



Sources said BJP MPs have been asked to interact with people and the media to disseminate information on the "positive impact" of demonetisation and assuage public concern on the issue. BJP allies have also been roped in. Modi called on President Pranab Mukherjee over the demonetisation exercise. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said without divulging the issues that we­re discussed between th­em. However, the Prime Mi­nister was believed to have briefed Mukherjee on the developments that have taken place for the annou­ncement on demonetisation.



For its part, the Congress party on Friday challenged Modi to a debate with the opposition on demonetisation and accused him of shying away from Parliament when it was deliberating on the issue to avoid "facing the truth".



Meanwhile, as the Lok Sabha assembled for Zero Hour, the opposition continued with its protests. Union minister Ananth Kumar said the Opposition should not “run away” from a debate and maintained that it was up to the Chair to decide under which rule the discussion will take place.



The treasury benches also sought an apology from the Congress for Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark on deaths related to the demonetisations crisis.



The Rajya Sabha, which had a debate on demonetisation, could not conclude the discussion. The House also saw a clash between the Congress and the BJP members over Azad’s controversial comments.



