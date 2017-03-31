House okays Finance Bill 2017, rejects all five RS amendments

The Lok Sabha on Thursday rejected five amendments moved by the upper house to curb arbitrary powers of taxmen and cap donations by corporates to political parties while approving the Finance Bill 2017.



Upset over the development, the opposition attacked the government, saying it was using its brutal majority in the Lok Sabha to get Rajya Sabha-recommended amendments blocked.



In a major embarrassment to the government, a united opposition in the Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday forced five amendments to the Finance Bill before sending it back to the lower house.



Three of the amendments were moved by Congress member Digvijay Singh and two by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.



Two amendments moved by Singh sought to curb arbitrary powers given to taxmen in search and seizure operations. The third one aimed at checking tax authorities power to raid premises of charitable organization and extract information from anyone they find there.



Yechury’s amendments sought to cap political donations by companies at 7.5 per cent of their net profit during last three fiscals and make it mandatory for them to reveal names of parties they have donated money.



Wrapping up the debate on amendments passed by the Rajya Sabha, finance minister Arun Jaitley said they cannot be accepted by the government as it would limit the number of donors to political parties.



“The harsh reality is we continue to do politics on the basis of undeclared money, because if we do it on the basis of declared money... somebody will write an editorial and will have a problem with every solution we offer,” Jaitley said. “Today we have given the option of receiving donations by cheque — there is total transparency, it is clean money. Small donations by cash less than Rs 2,000. You can receive donations online too. And do it by bonds, which is clean money,” he said.



The Lok Sabha later rejected the Rajya Sabha amendments by a voice vote, thus passing the Finance Bill 2017 and completing the budgetary exercise for 2017-18.



This is the first time parliament has completed budgetary exercise before the start of financial year.



