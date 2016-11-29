Hours after escape, Khalistan terrorist arrested in Delhi

Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) chief Harminder Mintoo’s run after his daring escape from Nabha jail in Punjab on Sunday lasted only a few hours as he landed in police net in Delhi on Sunday night.



The Delhi police said that he was arrested from Nizamuddin Railway station in a joint swoop with Punjab police. Mintoo had trimmed his hair and beard after the escape and he was trying to flee to Mumbai. He tried to whip out a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, but the police overpowered him, sources said.



From Mumbai, he wanted to move to Goa where some of his family members live, and then fly to either Malaysia or Germany, sources said. The separatist was sent to seven days judicial custody after being produced before a Delhi court. Meanwhile search is on to nab Mintoo’s aide Kashmira Singh, said to be hiding in Delhi.



Mintoo, who was arrested from Delhi’s IGI airport in November 2014 when he was returning from Thailand, fled from high security Nabha jail with the help of armed men who helped him escape by firing more than 100 rounds. Four others who had fled from the jail with him are Gurpreet Singh, Vicky Gondra, Nitin Deol and Vikramjit Singh.



Before Mintoo, another person, identified as Parminder, who had fled with him, was arrested from Shamli in UP. The police recovered huge cache of arms from his car. Parminder was accused of attacking Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2008 and placing explosives at Air Force station in Halwara in 2010.



Mintoo is said to have close links with Pakistan’s ISI. He became the KLF chief in 2009 leaving another terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He was accused of killing three Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab. He was in Pakistan for sometime from where he travelled through Europe and South East Asia.



The daring jail break in Nabha embarrassed Punjab police as those who escaped were in regular touch with gangsters on Whats app. The police had information about the call details yet they failed to act. Questions are also being asked as to how none of the jail authorities received injuries despite 100 rounds being fired.



