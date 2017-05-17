Hospitality stocks back in vogue

Investors in hospitality sector stocks have smile back on their faces after many years.



Some hospitality stocks such as Indian Hotel and Leela Venture have gained in the range of 7-38 per cent in the one-month period. The newfound investor interest in hotel stocks is best exemplified in ITDC, which returned 198.94 per cent year-to-date. The same for Oriental Hotels is an impressive 103.25 per cent.



Rising hotel occupancy level is one reason why investors are again placing their bets on hospitality stocks. The hotel occupancy level has risen to almost five-year high as foreign tourist arrivals have picked up pace.



According to the tourism ministry’s December 2016 data, India was the top most destination in the South-East Asia in October –December period. Foreign tourist arrivals during October- December 2016 were 2.68 million compared to 2.41 million during the same period of last year, showing a growth of 11.1 per cent.



Another reason for sudden investor interest is that hotel stocks haven’t moved up for several years making them attractive when equity market is doing well. Some hotels chains are also in the process to reduce their debt or make their functioning more productive.



Big gainers in terms of one-month gain include Hotel Leela Venture (47.33 per cent), ITDC (38.28 per cent), Kamat Hotel (30.34 per cent), Royal Orchid Hotel (15 per cent), TajGVK Hotel (10.17 per cent), EIH (9.49 per cent) and Indian Hotel (7.35 per cent).



Other big year-to-date returns include TajGVK’s 56.94 per cent, Hotel Leela Venture (56.11 per cent), EIH (40.44 per cent), Indian Hotel (39.13 per cent), Mahindra Holidays (17.17 per cent), The Byke Hospitality (20.14 per cent).



Kishore P Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research, a mid-cap and small-cap stocks research firm, said, “Hotel Leela is selling some properties to retire its debt while ITDC, a PSU is rising because of government plan to sell some of ITDC properties.”



In case of ITDC it is learnt that government is planning to lease some of the properties to private companies who will have the right to decide on management, expansion and new investments. By giving ITDC properties on lease the government will be earning lease money from the private parties managing those properties.



Ajay Kejriwal, president, Choice Broking, said, “Hotel sector stocks didn’t move up for several years, now they are catching up with broader markets doing well. Also there is government focus on developing tourism, domestic tourist spending habits are also changing, also the industry is moving away from capital intensive to asset light model which is making investors fancy these stocks.”



“The hospitality stocks are also rising in anticipation of good occupancy post GST implementation. We are poised to grow at 9 per cent in the next three years, i.e., by 2020 from around 7 per cent now, our own internal assessment shows,” Ostwal said.



The hospitality business is likely to do well with growing economy, rising GDP & infrastructure development as there will be a pick up in room demand in hotels and their occupancy level will go up.



“The government is working with each states at micro level and individual states are aiming to grow at faster pace with states like Maharashtra aiming to grow at 9.4 per cent; Madhya Pradesh at 12.3 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 9 per cent and other states are also working to grow at 8 per cent to 9 per cent. GST implementation itself will add 1 per cent to GDP growth in 2 years time,” Ostwal said.



