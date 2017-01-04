Home loans: HDFC equals ICICI rates

Much to the joy of prospective borrowers, a home loan rate cut war has started. Close on the heels of leading banks, including SBI, cutting their lending rates, housing finance companies on Tuesday announced a reduction in home loan rates. Two top housing finance companies — Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Company — cut home loan rates by 40-45 basis points, matching them with ICICI Bank home loan rates.



For a loan amount of up to Rs 75 lakh, HDFC and Indiabulls would charge 8.65 per cent per annum for women borrowers and 8.70 per cent for others. For over Rs 75 lakh, both HDFC and Indiabulls would offer a rate of 8.70 per cent for women and 8.75 per cent for other customers.



Earlier, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Indiabulls were offering home loans at 9.10 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh. SBI on Monday announ­c­ed 8.60 per cent per year rate for women borrowers and 8.65 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh.



Home loan rates have fal­l­en to their lowest level in 6-years. Auto and corporate lo­a­ns are also all set to become cheaper with several PSU and private banks steeply reducing benchmark lending rate after a spurt in deposits following demonetisation.



While SBI cut its one-year marginal cost of lending rate– the benchmark to whi­ch home loans are linked – to 8 per cent against 8.9 per cent earlier, ICICI Bank cuts one-year MCLR by 70 basis points to 8.2 per cent from 8.9 per cent earlier.



“Over the past couple of months we have seen a drop in our marginal costs of fun­ds and as always HDFC has en­sured that benefit is pa­s­sed on to clients,” HDFC MD director Renu Sud Karnad said.



New home loan rates of HDFC and Indiabulls would be effective from January 3.



For loans above Rs 75 la­kh to Rs 3 crore Indiabulls offers 8.70 per cent for wom­en borrowers and 8.75 per cent for others, while loan amounts of Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore would be offered at 8.80 per cent to women and 8.85 per cent to others.



Ashwini Kumar Hooda, deputy MD at Indiabulls, said, “Around 39 per cent of our borrowing is from banks, 11 per cent is from se­curitised loan portfolio that is sold to banks and is linked to MCLR. So, effectively 50 per cent of our borrowing book is linked to MCLR where the interest rates have reduced by 70-90 bps. So, our total borrowing cost has seen 45 bps reduction, which we ha­ve passed on to customers.”



Meanwhile, public sector lender Bank of India too announced a reduction in benchmark lending rate by up to 0.9 per cent. For one year, MCLR-based lending rate, is now 8.50 per cent, down 0.75 per cent.



A host of public and private sector banks, including PNB, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Dena Bank, have also cut their lending rates by 45-90 basis points across tenures.



