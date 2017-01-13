His ability to take tough decisions critical

In all likelihood, Dalal Street will react positively to the elevation of N Chandrasekaran. Reason: his appointment takes away one uncertainty which all listed Tata companies has been facing since Cyrus Mistry’s removal as Tata Sons chairman. The Street has been rooting for an in-house candidate to fill the vacuum, and it has got what it wanted.



But the sustainability of the likely up-move will depend on the first decisions Chandrasekaran takes about individual Tata companies after taking over as chairman in February. This may take some time. But given that Chandrase-karan is young and has an understanding of the internal thought process and working of the group, the Street would be more optimistic about his ability to bring in changes at the required pace in various firms.



The fact that he has managed TCS as the most profitable company of the group in challenging times would give confidence to the Street.



The biggest challenge he would face is whether he is able to shed the assets that drag down the profitability of the group. Will he be able to convince the board of Tata Sons that bad assets need to be shed even at a loss. Given the fact that he has the blessing of the group patriarch, Ratan Tata, he should be in a position to get some tough decisions approved in his early days and restore the profitability at key firms.



Another big challenge would be the perception about his own work experience. In real terms, just because he has not worked in other sectors does not go against him, because as chairman, his primary job would be to find the right man for the companies. His initial decisions are bound to get scrutinised closely and compared with that of his immediate predecessor.



