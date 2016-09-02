Hire, automate and fire

Future generations may argue on the pros and cons of digital technologies but few will consider their thoroughly disruptive nature. Fewer may still question our blind determination to introduce newer technologies in our lives and industries with a little critical regard for the massive unintended consequences



Retail, financial and t­r­ansportation are just a few legendary examples of how new technologies have disrupted entire industries and disintermediated millions of workers in the first digital generation alone.



The past few decades witnessed migration of American manufacturing jobs by millions to countries like India, China and Indonesia. The same digital technologies of scale that produced millions of American jobs during the heady dot com era in the last decade of the 20th century stole them away in the first decade of the 21st century.



Dramatic as that last statement may seem, but the truth is that we are just getting started. Hire-automate-fire cycles accelerate worldwide as raw processing power. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics proliferate. Higher level jobs, once assumed safe from the onslaught of automation, like customer support and software engineering are suddenly vulnerable



The Indian IT and BPM industries, once the clear beneficiaries of self-defeating American outsourcing policies, now find themselves in their own accelerating cycles of disruptive disintermediation. Nasscom predicts that 5-10 per cent of existing IT jobs – 1,85,000 to 3,70,000 – will be replaced by automation over the next few years and further predicts at least 60-70 per cent of those displaced workers will need to be re-skilled, a notoriously difficult and expensive undertaking with historically mixed results at best.



Still, some experts predict job creation in India IT to surge in new high-tech industries like biotech, nanotech and other health-related sectors.



But the number of jobs created in new high-tech industries will not offset the overall loss of jobs to automation as each new generation of high-tech startups requires fewer new employees at inception th­an previous generations. Th­e hire-automate-fire cy­cle will doubtless continue to accelerate as new high-tech industries mature, adjust and re-automate faster.



The same accelerated hire-automate-fire cycle wi­ll eventually compel job attrition in manufacturing and high-tech sectors as they mature. Likewise, jobless growth – where revenues increase even as employment stagnates and then declines – will become a fixed feature of mature manufacturing and high-tech industries worldwide. What befell America in the first two digital generations – the steady erosion of manufacturing and high-tech jobs due to automation, robotics and AI – will likewise occur in India, China, Thailand and other emerging economies as industries and government agencies promote automation and corporate profits over job creation in a global digital economy.



The digital mantra that instructs us to think globally and act locally only works for global corporations large enough to think and act everywhere at once. Unfortunately, the global demand to reduce costs and increase volume simply isn’t compatible with demands of local workforces for more jobs with higher wages.



Historically, the middle class thrives only in the presence of living wage job markets, most typically those with manufacturing bases. Of course, emerging markets are attractive to global players because costs of labour and infrastructure are low. But wages tend to rise as new markets and infrastructure mature.



Once the digital economy matures in a given market, cost considerations rise in the hierarchy of things that matter most to global corporations, wages stagnate, employment declines and the middle class begins to erode as conditions favourable to corporate growth migrate to other markets. The cycle of middle-class growth and bust that took a century to unfold in America now unfolds in emerging markets over the course of one or two generations – all accelerated by billions of microchips.



The challenge for emerging markets is to discover ways to establish and sustain the middle class jobs and wages that could lift local populations out of poverty and provide quality of life along with more opportunity. How do emerging markets prevent the subsequent collapse of the new middle class and keep jobs with living wages in local economies?



It might make sense, at this point in time, to begin by replacing the ‘digital think-global-act-local’ man­tra with something more realistic and humane in scale: think local, act local. It might also make sense for municipal governments to challenge the state’s authority to set and enforce blanket economic policies that may work in one town but not another.



Finally, we need to remember that all technologies are Faustian bargains with pros and cons. We need to look past the pros – detailed in the original sales pitch for each technology – and examine the cons. Scepticism of all authority and all technology should be our first obligation to future generations.



(The author is a digital media pioneer, writer and speaker turned heretic)



