Hillary wins Dixville vote
Nov 08 2016 , Washington
White House race begins: Hillary Clinton wins Dixville Notch midnight vote
Hillary Clinton- 4, Donald Trump- 2, Gary Johnson- 1 and Mitt Romney- 1, were the final numbers in the latest round of wee hours voting, which extends a tradition that traces back more than a half-century, reports CNN.
With the results in from Dixville Notch this long-awaited Election Day is officially underway. Nearby Millsfield, which also voted at midnight, delivered a massive win for Trump, who scored 16 votes to Clinton's four.
The Dixville Notch voting takes place in the storied Ballot Room of the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel, which has been closed to tourists for five years as new owners work to revamp the once bustling ski stop.